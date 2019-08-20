  1. Home
SAMpark Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Children’s pajamas
Hazard:

The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear that requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 20, 2019
Units:
About 185
Consumer Contact:

SAMpark collect call at 860- 906-6285 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@samparkusa.com or  online at www.samparkusa.com and click on the “Product Recalls” tab located under the “Help Tab” for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes children’s 100 percent cotton knit, two-piece short-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 6 to 12 months through size 10Y. The recalled pajama sets have the following prints: Acrofish Neon, Crab, Elephant, Jellyfish, Mooch, Monkey, and Seahorse. A sewn-in neck label states “almirah www.almirah.com.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact SAMpark for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Nine children’s boutique stores: Annabelles (Massachusetts), Banbury Cross (Louisiana), Elegant Child (Florida), Joanna’s Cuties (New Jersey), Lamb’s Ear (North Caroline), Matilda’s (Florida), Saltwater (Connecticut), Stella & Ruby (New York) and Whimsies (Virginia) from August 2018 through July 2019 for about $30. 

Distributor(s):

SAMpark LLC, of Bloomfield, Conn.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
19-185
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

