Hot Mom Recalls Bed Rails Due to Violation of Federal Standard for Portable Bed Rails: Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Bed Rails
Hazard:

The bed rails fail to meet the federal mandatory standard for portable bed rails, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 30, 2019
Units:
About 500
Consumer Contact:

Hot Mom toll-free at 855-723-3893 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at recalls@consumersafety.online or online at http://www.hotmom-uk.com/  and click on the “Hot Mom Bed Rail Recall” link for more information.

 ​​​​

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves bed rails with model number Boom09. Hot Mom is printed on the bottom right corner of the bed rail. They measure approximately 59 inches long by 2 inches deep by 25 inches high. They have a plastic perimeter with two mesh centers and are sold with a light blue and white cover.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Hot Mom to return them for a full refund. Hot Mom is contacting all known purchasers directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com from March 2017 through August 2017 for about $60.

Importer(s):

Forest Trading LLC, of Norcross, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-724
