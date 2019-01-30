Hot Mom Recalls Bed Rails Due to Violation of Federal Standard for Portable Bed Rails: Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bed rails fail to meet the federal mandatory standard for portable bed rails, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards to young children.
Hot Mom toll-free at 855-723-3893 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at recalls@consumersafety.online or online at http://www.hotmom-uk.com/ and click on the “Hot Mom Bed Rail Recall” link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves bed rails with model number Boom09. Hot Mom is printed on the bottom right corner of the bed rail. They measure approximately 59 inches long by 2 inches deep by 25 inches high. They have a plastic perimeter with two mesh centers and are sold with a light blue and white cover.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Hot Mom to return them for a full refund. Hot Mom is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com from March 2017 through August 2017 for about $60.
Forest Trading LLC, of Norcross, Ga.
