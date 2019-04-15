  1. Home
  2. Recalls

H&M Recalls Children’s Bathrobes Due to Violation of Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Children’s Bathrobes
Hazard:

The children’s hooded bathrobes fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 15, 2019
Units:
About 980 (in addition, about 60 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

H&M toll-free at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT any day of the week or online at www.hm.com and click on Legal & Privacy and then Recalled Items for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves H&M children’s hooded bathrobes. The affected robes come in two styles, both are 100% cotton. The first style comes in gray with the inside lining in either white and pink or white and blue. The robe comes in sizes for 6 months to 3 years old and has a button closure on the right-hand side of the chest. The second style comes in sizes for 6-12 months, is white with an embroidered cat’s face on the hood, two ears attached to the top, and a belt.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the bathrobes and contact H&M for a full refund and a $20 gift card. H&M is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold At:

Online at www.hm.com between October 2018 through March 2019 for between $25 and $30.

Manufacturer(s):

H&M Hennes & Mauritz L.P., of New York, N.Y.

Importer(s):

H&M Hennes & Mauritz L.P., of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-736
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Go Couture Recalls Children’s Loungewear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
H&M Recalls Children’s Bathrobes Due to Violation of Flammability Standard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Fisher-Price Recalls Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Due to Reports of Deaths
Amerex Group Recalls Infant Fur Jackets Due to Choking Hazard
Midwest-CBK Recalls Baby Rattle Socks Due to Choking Hazard