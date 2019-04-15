H&M Recalls Children’s Bathrobes Due to Violation of Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

The children’s hooded bathrobes fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
H&M toll-free at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT any day of the week or online at www.hm.com and click on Legal & Privacy and then Recalled Items for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves H&M children’s hooded bathrobes. The affected robes come in two styles, both are 100% cotton. The first style comes in gray with the inside lining in either white and pink or white and blue. The robe comes in sizes for 6 months to 3 years old and has a button closure on the right-hand side of the chest. The second style comes in sizes for 6-12 months, is white with an embroidered cat’s face on the hood, two ears attached to the top, and a belt.
Consumers should immediately stop using the bathrobes and contact H&M for a full refund and a $20 gift card. H&M is contacting all purchasers directly.
None Reported
Online at www.hm.com between October 2018 through March 2019 for between $25 and $30.
H&M Hennes & Mauritz L.P., of New York, N.Y.
