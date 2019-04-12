  1. Home
Fisher-Price Recalls Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Due to Reports of Deaths

En Español
Name of product:
All Models of Rock ‘n Play Sleeper
Hazard:

Infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 12, 2019
Units:
About 4.7 million products
Consumer Contact:

Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Rock ‘n Play Sleepers.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Incidents/Injuries:

Since the 2009 product introduction, over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Sold At:

Major retailers for approximately $40 to $149.

Importer(s):

Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-105
