BRP Expands Recall of Snowmobiles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The vehicle’s fuel delivery system can leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com and click on “Community” and then “Safety” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2017 Ski-Doo MXZ, Summit, and Renegade snowmobiles and 2018 Ski-Doo MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine. The vehicles are sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right hand side of tunnel. The following models are included in the recall.
|
Models
|
Colors
|
2017 Ski-Doo Models
|
MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC
|
White/Black; Black
|
MXZ X 850 E-TEC
|
Black; Yellow
|
RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC
|
White/Black; Black
|
RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC
|
Black; Orange
|
SUMMIT SP 850 E-TEC
|
Yellow/Black
|
SUMMIT X 850 E-TEC
|
Black; Orange/White
|
2018 Ski-Doo Models
|
MXZ BLIZZARD 850 E-TEC
|
Black/Yellow
|
MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC
|
Black;White
|
MXZ X 850 E-TEC
|
Black;Black/Yellow,
|
MXZ XRS 850 E-TEC
|
Black;Silver/Yellow
|
RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC
|
Black;White
|
RENEGADE BC 850 E-TEC
|
Black;White
|
RENEGADE BCX 850 E-TEC
|
Black;Black/Green
|
RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC
|
Black;Black/Green
|
RENEGADE XRS 850 E-TEC
|
Black;Black/Green;Silver/Green
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Snowmobile dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two additional reports of fuel leaks bringing the total to 15. There are two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.
Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2016 through July 2019 for between $12,000 and $16,000.
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.
