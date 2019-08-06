  1. Home
BRP Expands Recall of Snowmobiles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
2017 Ski Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles and 2018 MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles
Hazard:

The vehicle’s fuel delivery system can leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 6, 2019
Units:
About 14,600 (About 10,000 were previously recalled in May 2019)
Consumer Contact:

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com and click on “Community” and then “Safety” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2017 Ski-Doo MXZ, Summit, and Renegade snowmobiles and 2018 Ski-Doo MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine. The vehicles are sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right hand side of tunnel. The following models are included in the recall.

 

Models

Colors

                                                        2017 Ski-Doo Models

MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC

White/Black; Black

MXZ X 850 E-TEC

Black; Yellow

RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC

White/Black; Black

RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC

Black; Orange

SUMMIT SP 850 E-TEC

Yellow/Black

SUMMIT X 850 E-TEC

Black; Orange/White

                                                       2018 Ski-Doo Models

MXZ BLIZZARD 850 E-TEC

Black/Yellow

MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC

Black;White

MXZ X 850 E-TEC

Black;Black/Yellow,

MXZ XRS 850 E-TEC

Black;Silver/Yellow

RENEGADE  ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC

Black;White

RENEGADE BC 850 E-TEC

Black;White

RENEGADE BCX 850 E-TEC

Black;Black/Green

RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC

Black;Black/Green

RENEGADE XRS 850 E-TEC

Black;Black/Green;Silver/Green

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Snowmobile dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two additional reports of fuel leaks bringing the total to 15. There are two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2016 through July 2019 for between $12,000 and $16,000.

Importer(s):

 BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
19-766
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
