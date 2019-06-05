  1. Home
Apple Recalls Three-Prong Wall Plug Adapters Included in World Travel Adapter Kit Due to Risk of Electric Shock

En Español
Name of product:
Apple AC World Travel Adapter Kits
Hazard:

The three-prong AC wall plug adapters can break and expose the metal portion of the adapter, posing an electric shock risk. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 5, 2019
Units:
About 814,000 (in addition, about 81,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Apple at 800-275-2273 anytime, or online at www.apple.com, click on Support and then click on Apple Three-Prong AC Wall Plug Adapter Recall Program at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves three-prong AC wall plug adapters included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit sold before February 2015.  The kits contain three-prong and two-prong AC wall plug adapters that fit different electrical outlets worldwide. The recalled adapters were made for use primarily in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong and were also sold with Mac computers and iOS devices.  The recalled three-prong AC wall plug adapters are white with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter. Redesigned adapters are white with gray on the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall plug adapters and contact Apple for free replacement adapters.

Incidents/Injuries:

Apple has received six reports from other countries of wall plug adapters breaking and consumers receiving shocks, including two reports of consumers who were medically evaluated and released without need for further medical treatment. No reports of incidents or injuries were reported by U.S. consumers.   

Sold At:

Apple stores and other home electronics stores nationwide, and online at Apple.com from January 2003 through January 2015 for about $30. 

Importer(s):

Apple Inc., of Cupertino, Calif. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-132
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
