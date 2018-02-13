West Elm Recalls Glass Tables Due to Risk of Injury (Recall Alert)

The tempered glass top can shatter unexpectedly, posing a laceration and injury hazard to the user or bystanders.
West Elm toll-free at 833-216-6974 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily or online at www.westelm.com and click on Safety Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves West Elm Jensen rectangular glass tables. The tables have a solid wood A-frame base and a clear glass top. The table measures 76 inches long by 36 inches wide by 30 inches high. Only rectangular tables with SKU number 4737003 or 7912629 are included in the recall. The SKU number is printed on the table’s packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tables and contact West Elm to receive a free replacement table top. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm.
West Elm has received nine reports of the glass table top shattering. No injuries have been reported.
West Elm stores nationwide, West Elm’s catalog and westelm.com from September 2014 through December 2016 for between $480 and $600.
West Elm, a division of Williams-Somona, of San Francisco, Calif.
