VTech Recalls Infant Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

The ears on the elephant rattles can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vtech Shake and Sing Elephant rattle with model number 80-184800. The rattle has a purple elephant with yellow and blue ears at one end and a black and white plastic teething ring at the other end. VTech is stamped on the elephant. The rattle is about seven inches long and the number 1848 is printed on the back of the rattle adjacent to the battery door. The rattle sings when a button is switched on.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rattles and contact VTech for a full refund or credit for a replacement product.
Vtech has received five reports of the ears breaking off of the rattle. No injuries have been reported.
Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, Mills Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue, and online at Amazon.com and zulily.com from November 2015 through November 2017 for about $8.
VTech Electronics Limited, of China
VTech Electronics North America LLC, of Arlington Heights, Ill.
