  1. Home
  2. Recalls

VTech Recalls Infant Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

En Español
Name of product:
Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles
Hazard:

The ears on the elephant rattles can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 25, 2018
Units:
About 280,000
Consumer Contact:

VTech at 800-521-2010 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at vtechkids.com and click on Support for more information or at https://www.vtechkids.com/support/support_form

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vtech Shake and Sing Elephant rattle with model number 80-184800. The rattle has a purple elephant with yellow and blue ears at one end and a black and white plastic teething ring at the other end. VTech is stamped on the elephant. The rattle is about seven inches long and the number 1848 is printed on the back of the rattle adjacent to the battery door. The rattle sings when a button is switched on.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should  immediately stop using the recalled rattles and contact VTech for a full refund or credit for a replacement product.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vtech has received five reports of the ears breaking off of the rattle. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, Mills Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue, and online at Amazon.com and zulily.com from November 2015 through November 2017 for about $8.

Manufacturer(s):

VTech Electronics Limited, of China

Importer(s):

VTech Electronics North America LLC, of Arlington Heights, Ill.

Distributor(s):

VTech Electronics North America LLC, of Arlington Heights, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-083
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

VTech Recalls Infant Rattles Due to Choking Hazard
Fashion Accessory Bazaar Recalls Fidget Spinner Keychains Due to Choking Hazard
Bassinets Recalled Due to Violation of Bassinet & Cradle Standard; Made By Multipro (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
The Land of Nod Recalls Toddler Beds Due to Entrapment Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Squatty Potty Recalls Children’s Toilet Step Stools Due to Injury and Fall Hazards