TJX Recalls Drawer Knobs Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods Stores

The glass and ceramic drawer knobs can break or shatter when pulled, posing a laceration hazard
T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves glass and ceramic drawer knobs (pulls) that measure about 1.5 inches wide and 2.5 inches long. They were sold in sets of four and six in the following styles: Mercury Glass Crackled Style, Bubble Glass Style, Ceramic Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand), Cut Glass Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand), and Glass Style (sold under the Cynthia Rowley brand).
|
Knob Style
|
Description
|
Store
|
Mercury Glass Crackled Style
|
Sets of 4 and 6
(Silver, Gold and Turquoise)
|
HomeGoods
|
Bubble Glass Style
|
Sets of 4 and 6
(Green, Clear and Blue)
|
HomeGoods
|
Ceramic Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand)
|
Sets of 4 and 6
(Black Flower)
|
T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods
|
Cut Glass Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand)
|
Set of 4
(Clear)
|
T.J. Maxx, Marshalls
|
Glass Style (sold under the Cynthia Rowley brand)
|
Set of 6
(Clear)
|
HomeGoods
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drawer knobs, remove them and return them to any T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods store for a full refund.
TJX has received one U.S. report of a glass knob shattering when it was pulled, which resulted in lacerations to the consumer’s fingers.
T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores nationwide from October 2015 through October 2018 for between $5 and $10.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass
