TJX Recalls Drawer Knobs Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods Stores

Name of product:
Glass and ceramic drawer knobs
Hazard:

The glass and ceramic drawer knobs can break or shatter when pulled, posing a laceration hazard

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 13, 2018
Units:
About 21,500 (in addition, about 1,700 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves glass and ceramic drawer knobs (pulls) that measure about 1.5 inches wide and 2.5 inches long. They were sold in sets of four and six in the following styles: Mercury Glass Crackled Style, Bubble Glass Style, Ceramic Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand), Cut Glass Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand), and Glass Style (sold under the Cynthia Rowley brand).

 

 

 

 

Knob Style

 

Description

 

Store

 

Mercury Glass Crackled Style

Sets of 4 and 6

(Silver, Gold and Turquoise)

 

HomeGoods

 

Bubble Glass Style

Sets of 4 and 6

(Green, Clear and Blue)

HomeGoods

 

Ceramic Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand)

 

Sets of 4 and 6

(Black Flower)

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods

Cut Glass Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand)

Set of 4

(Clear)

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls

Glass Style (sold under the Cynthia Rowley brand)

Set of 6

(Clear)

HomeGoods
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drawer knobs, remove them and return them to any T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

TJX has received one U.S. report of a glass knob shattering when it was pulled, which resulted in lacerations to the consumer’s fingers.

Sold At:

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores nationwide from October 2015 through October 2018 for between $5 and $10.

Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
19-050
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
