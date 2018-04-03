Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard

The plastic enclosure can overheat, posing a burn hazard.
3M at 800-772-4337 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.ScotchBrand.com and click on “TL901C-T Laminator Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Scotch thermal laminators that are white with teal accents. They are used to laminate documents such as artwork and photos. The laminators have “Scotch” printed on the front. They measure 14 inches by 3.8 inches by 2.75 inches. The model number TL901C is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the laminator. Only laminators with model number TL901C and teal accents are included in the recall. The two side ends, the bottom and the reverse switch on top of the laminators are teal.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled laminators and contact 3M for a full refund.
3M has received 10 reports of the laminators overheating and causing deformation of the bottom of the plastic enclosures. No injuries have been reported.
J.A. Riollano and Sam’s Club stores in Puerto Rico and online at Amazon.com from July 2015 through March 2018 for about $20.
3M Company, of St. Paul, Minn.
