Fujifilm Recalls Power Adapter Wall Plugs Sold with Digital Cameras Due to Shock Hazard

The power adapter wall plug can crack, break or detach and remain in the wall and expose live electrical contacts, posing a shock hazard.
Fujifilm toll-free at 833-613-1200 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@fujifilm.com, or online at www.fujifilmusa.com and click on “Support & Contact” for more information.
This recall involves AC-5VF power adapter wall plugs sold with Fujifilm digital camera models XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3 and X-A10. The digital cameras were sold in a variety of colors. The recalled wall plugs are black and are combined with a power adapter and USB cord that plugs into the adapter. Model number “AC-5VF” is printed on the back of the power adapter. The serial number is printed on the bottom of the camera or under the battery compartment lid. To check your serial number, visit http://fujifilmusa.com/support/recall/index.html .
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapter wall plugs and contact Fujifilm for a free replacement. Consumers can continue to charge the camera using the USB cable attached to a computer.
None reported
Mass merchandisers, electronics and membership club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites. The XP90 and XP95 were sold from June 2016 through January 2018, the XP120 and XP125 were sold from January 2017 through January 2018, the X-A3 was sold from October 2016 through January 2018, and the X-A10 was sold from February 2017 through January 2018. The digital cameras were sold for between $160 and $600 with the power adaptor wall plugs.
FUJIFILM North America Corporation, of Valhalla, N.Y.
