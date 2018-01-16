  1. Home
Fujifilm Recalls Power Adapter Wall Plugs Sold with Digital Cameras Due to Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Power adapter wall plugs sold with Fujifilm digital cameras
Hazard:

The power adapter wall plug can crack, break or detach and remain in the wall and expose live electrical contacts, posing a shock hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
January 16, 2018
Units:
About 270,000 (In addition, about 24,000 were sold in Canada.)
Consumer Contact:

Fujifilm toll-free at 833-613-1200 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@fujifilm.com, or online at www.fujifilmusa.com and click on “Support & Contact” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves AC-5VF power adapter wall plugs sold with Fujifilm digital camera models XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3 and X-A10. The digital cameras were sold in a variety of colors. The recalled wall plugs are black and are combined with a power adapter and USB cord that plugs into the adapter. Model number “AC-5VF” is printed on the back of the power adapter. The serial number is printed on the bottom of the camera or under the battery compartment lid. To check your serial number, visit http://fujifilmusa.com/support/recall/index.html .

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapter wall plugs and contact Fujifilm for a free replacement. Consumers can continue to charge the camera using the USB cable attached to a computer.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Mass merchandisers, electronics and membership club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites. The XP90 and XP95 were sold from June 2016 through January 2018, the XP120 and XP125 were sold from January 2017 through January 2018, the X-A3 was sold from October 2016 through January 2018, and the X-A10 was sold from February 2017 through January 2018. The digital cameras were sold for between $160 and $600 with the power adaptor wall plugs.

Importer(s):

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, of Valhalla, N.Y.

Distributor(s):

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, of Valhalla, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-079
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
