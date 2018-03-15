Beanworthy Recalls Combination Battery Chargers/Hand Warmers Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The chargers can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.
Beanworthy toll-free at 877-405-4998 anytimeor online at efr.beanworthy.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Human Creations EnergyFlux and EnergyFlux Slim model battery chargers and hand warmers. They are used to recharge cell phones, tablets and other electronic devices with a USB port. They were sold in eight colors: black, gray, pink, red, orange, green, blue and white. “Human Creations EnergyFlux 4400 mAh” or “Human Creations EnergyFlux Slim 4400 mAh” are printed on the side of the chargers/handwarmers. EnergyFlux 4400mAh measures about 3.5 by 2.3 by 0.97 inches and EnergyFlux Slim 4400mAh measures about 4.2 by 1.7 by 1 inches.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled combination battery charger and hand warmer and contact Beanworthy for a free replacement product. Beanworthy is contacting purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of the recalled battery charger and hand warmer overheating and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Amazon.com from October 2015 through February 2016 for about $30.
Shenzhen Olive Technology Co. LTD, of China
Beanworthy LLC, of Newark, Del.
