Beanworthy Recalls Combination Battery Chargers/Hand Warmers Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Combination battery chargers and hand warmers
Hazard:

The chargers can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 15, 2018
Units:
About 12,700
Consumer Contact:

Beanworthy toll-free at 877-405-4998 anytimeor online at efr.beanworthy.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Human Creations EnergyFlux and EnergyFlux Slim model battery chargers and hand warmers. They are used to recharge cell phones, tablets and other electronic devices with a USB port. They were sold in eight colors: black, gray, pink, red, orange, green, blue and white. “Human Creations EnergyFlux 4400 mAh” or “Human Creations EnergyFlux Slim 4400 mAh” are printed on the side of the chargers/handwarmers. EnergyFlux 4400mAh measures about 3.5 by 2.3 by 0.97 inches and EnergyFlux Slim 4400mAh measures about 4.2 by 1.7 by 1 inches.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled combination battery charger and hand warmer and contact Beanworthy for a free replacement product. Beanworthy is contacting purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the recalled battery charger and hand warmer overheating and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at Amazon.com from October 2015 through February 2016 for about $30.

Manufacturer(s):

Shenzhen Olive Technology Co. LTD, of China

Importer(s):

Beanworthy LLC, of Newark, Del.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-729
