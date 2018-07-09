  1. Home
Zebra Technologies Expands Recall of Power Supply Units for Thermal Printers Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Power supply units for Zebra brand thermal printers
Hazard:

The power supply units can degrade and corrode over time when exposed to moisture and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 2, 2018
Units:
About 1,370,000 (166,000 units were previously recalled in December 2016.)
Consumer Contact:

Zebra at 800-658-3795 any time Monday through Friday, email PSUrecall@zebra.com or online at www.zebra.com and click on “Power Supply Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall expansion involves power supply units that serve as the power source for models of Zebra manufactured thermal industrial printers (sold under the Zebra brand, including co-branded or re-branded) used to make bar codes and other commercial labels. The recall was originally announced in December 2016 and is now being expanded to include power supply units manufactured by the FSP Group between October 1, 2006 and December 31, 2012. The Zebra logo or FSP North America logo, date code and part number are printed on the power supply unit. The power supply units were either sold as after-market kits or included with the sale of the following models of printers manufactured by Zebra:

Printer Model

Power Supply Unit

Date Codes

PART NUMBER

WATTAGE

APCES-1

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

APCS-1

APES-1

APS-1

BR100i

808099-002

70-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

BR110i

BR120i

CN100i

808099-002

70-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

CN110i

CN120i

GC420d

808113-001 or P1028888-001

60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

GC420t

GK420d

808099-001 or P1028888-006

70-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

GK420t

GK888-DT

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

GK888-TT

888-DT

888-TT

GX420d

808101-001

100-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

GX420t

GX42S

GX430d

808101-001

100-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

GX430t

GT800

808099-001 or P1028888-003

60 or 70-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

GT810

GT820

GT830

HC100

808099-003

70-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

H 2824-Z

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

H 2844-Z

J100i

808099-002

70-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

J110i

J110m

J120i

LP 2824

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

LP 2824-Z

LP 2824 Plus

LP 2824 Plus CVS

808113-002 or P1028888-007

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

LP 2844

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

LP 2844-AP

LP 2844 e

LP-2844 L

LP-2844 Le

LP-2844-P

LP 2844ps

LP 2844-Z

LP 3842

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

LP 3842 SP

P1035373

100-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

LP 3844-Z

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

LP384Z

P100i

808099-002

70-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

P110i

P110m

P120i

PS4000

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

R2844

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

2844-R

R2844-Z

R402

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

T208M

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

T212M

Thermal 2844

808113-001 or P1028888-001

50 or 60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

Thermal 2844 ATP

2844 ATP

Thermal 2844 e

Thermal 2844 L

Thermal 2844 Le

TLP 2824

808113-001 or P1028888-001

 

50 or 60-Watt Brick

 

0639XX through 1253XX

 

TLP 2824-Z

TLP 2824 Plus

TLP 2844

TLP 2844-P

TLP 2844-Z

TLP 3824

TLP 3842

TLP 3844-Z

WM120i

808099-002

70-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

SC120i

ZP450

808102-001 or P1028888-002

60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

ZP450 ctp

ZP455

808099-001 or P1028888-006

70-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

ZP455 atp

ZP455 ctp

ZP455

808101-001

100-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

ZP500

808102-001 or P1028888-002

60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

ZP500 EPL

ZP500 ZPL

ZP500 Plus

ZP500 Plus EPL

ZP500 Plus ZPL

ZP505

ZP505 EPL

ZP550

808102-001, 808102-002, or P1028888-002

60-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

ZXP Series 1

808101-001

100-Watt Brick

0639XX through 1253XX

ZXP Series 3

ZXP Series 3C
 
Remedy:

Printer owners should immediately stop using the recalled power supply units and contact Zebra for a free replacement power supply.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received a total of 30 reports of the power supply units overheating or catching fire, including a fire that spread from the connector to the printer, damaging the printer and surrounding work space. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Direct sales from Zebra and through Zebra distributors and resellers, including BlueStar Inc., Ingram Micro Data Capture Pos. Div., ScanSource and Wynit Distribution LLC, to businesses, hospitals and end-users from October 2006 through June 2013 for between $340 and $2,000 with Zebra printers and for about $130 as an aftermarket accessory.

Manufacturer(s):

FSP Group, of Taiwan

Importer(s):

Zebra Technologies Corp., of Lincolnshire, Ill

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-186
