Zebra Technologies Expands Recall of Power Supply Units for Thermal Printers Due to Fire Hazard

The power supply units can degrade and corrode over time when exposed to moisture and overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Zebra at 800-658-3795 any time Monday through Friday, email PSUrecall@zebra.com or online at www.zebra.com and click on “Power Supply Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall expansion involves power supply units that serve as the power source for models of Zebra manufactured thermal industrial printers (sold under the Zebra brand, including co-branded or re-branded) used to make bar codes and other commercial labels. The recall was originally announced in December 2016 and is now being expanded to include power supply units manufactured by the FSP Group between October 1, 2006 and December 31, 2012. The Zebra logo or FSP North America logo, date code and part number are printed on the power supply unit. The power supply units were either sold as after-market kits or included with the sale of the following models of printers manufactured by Zebra:
|
Printer Model
|
Power Supply Unit
|
Date Codes
|
PART NUMBER
|
WATTAGE
|
APCES-1
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
APCS-1
|
APES-1
|
APS-1
|
BR100i
|
808099-002
|
70-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
BR110i
|
BR120i
|
CN100i
|
808099-002
|
70-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
CN110i
|
CN120i
|
GC420d
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
GC420t
|
GK420d
|
808099-001 or P1028888-006
|
70-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
GK420t
|
GK888-DT
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
GK888-TT
|
888-DT
|
888-TT
|
GX420d
|
808101-001
|
100-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
GX420t
|
GX42S
|
GX430d
|
808101-001
|
100-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
GX430t
|
GT800
|
808099-001 or P1028888-003
|
60 or 70-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
GT810
|
GT820
|
GT830
|
HC100
|
808099-003
|
70-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
H 2824-Z
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
H 2844-Z
|
J100i
|
808099-002
|
70-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
J110i
|
J110m
|
J120i
|
LP 2824
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
LP 2824-Z
|
LP 2824 Plus
|
LP 2824 Plus CVS
|
808113-002 or P1028888-007
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
LP 2844
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
LP 2844-AP
|
LP 2844 e
|
LP-2844 L
|
LP-2844 Le
|
LP-2844-P
|
LP 2844ps
|
LP 2844-Z
|
LP 3842
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
LP 3842 SP
|
P1035373
|
100-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
LP 3844-Z
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
LP384Z
|
P100i
|
808099-002
|
70-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
P110i
|
P110m
|
P120i
|
PS4000
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
R2844
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
2844-R
|
R2844-Z
|
R402
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
T208M
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
T212M
|
Thermal 2844
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
Thermal 2844 ATP
|
2844 ATP
|
Thermal 2844 e
|
Thermal 2844 L
|
Thermal 2844 Le
|
TLP 2824
|
808113-001 or P1028888-001
|
50 or 60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
TLP 2824-Z
|
TLP 2824 Plus
|
TLP 2844
|
TLP 2844-P
|
TLP 2844-Z
|
TLP 3824
|
TLP 3842
|
TLP 3844-Z
|
WM120i
|
808099-002
|
70-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
SC120i
|
ZP450
|
808102-001 or P1028888-002
|
60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
ZP450 ctp
|
ZP455
|
808099-001 or P1028888-006
|
70-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
ZP455 atp
|
ZP455 ctp
|
ZP455
|
808101-001
|
100-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
ZP500
|
808102-001 or P1028888-002
|
60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
ZP500 EPL
|
ZP500 ZPL
|
ZP500 Plus
|
ZP500 Plus EPL
|
ZP500 Plus ZPL
|
ZP505
|
ZP505 EPL
|
ZP550
|
808102-001, 808102-002, or P1028888-002
|
60-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
ZXP Series 1
|
808101-001
|
100-Watt Brick
|
0639XX through 1253XX
|
ZXP Series 3
|
ZXP Series 3C
Printer owners should immediately stop using the recalled power supply units and contact Zebra for a free replacement power supply.
The firm has received a total of 30 reports of the power supply units overheating or catching fire, including a fire that spread from the connector to the printer, damaging the printer and surrounding work space. No injuries have been reported.
Direct sales from Zebra and through Zebra distributors and resellers, including BlueStar Inc., Ingram Micro Data Capture Pos. Div., ScanSource and Wynit Distribution LLC, to businesses, hospitals and end-users from October 2006 through June 2013 for between $340 and $2,000 with Zebra printers and for about $130 as an aftermarket accessory.
FSP Group, of Taiwan
Zebra Technologies Corp., of Lincolnshire, Ill
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800