Razor Recalls RipStik Motorized Caster Boards Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
RipStik electric motorized caster boards
Hazard:

The rear wheel can stop rotating and lock up while in use, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 20, 2017
Recall number:
17-137
Consumer Contact:

Razor toll-free at 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Razor.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Razor RipStik electric motorized caster boards. The boards have two wheels, a hub motor and a lithium ion battery. They have a wireless digital hand remote that controls the speed up to 10 mph. The manufacturing date is on the bar code label located on the bottom of the product and Razor USA LLC is embossed on the bottom. “RipStik” is printed on the top of the board. They are blue and black in color.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled caster boards and contact Razor to receive a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Razor has received more than 700 reports of the rear wheel locking up, resulting in four injuries, including one loose tooth and three scrapes and bruises.

Units:
About 158,000
Sold At:

Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Razor.com, Target.com, toysrus.com and Walmart.com and other websites from February 2016 through April 2017 for about $180.

Importer(s):

Razor USA LLC, of Cerritos, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
