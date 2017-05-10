Night Lights Recalled by AM Conservation Group Due to Fire Hazard

The night lights can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
AM Conservation Group toll free at 866 878-1060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.amconservationgroup.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves luminescent night lights Model 2017-G, a square-shaped night light with a rounded top. The night light glows green when plugged into an electrical outlet. The back of the night light has a metallic sticker with the “UL” logo on it. If the UL label has a number on it beginning with the letter H or I followed by seven numbers, it is included in this recall. The night lights were given free to consumers, individually and in energy conservation kits.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled night lights and contact the firm for a free replacement.
The firm is aware of 14 incidents of the night lights smoking or smoldering. No injuries have been reported.
The recalled night lights were distributed as free promotional products by various companies between November 2016 and March 2017.
AM Conservation Group Inc. of Charleston, S.C.
