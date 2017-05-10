  1. Home
Night Lights Recalled by AM Conservation Group Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Luminescent night lights
Hazard:

The night lights can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 10, 2017
Recall number:
17-148
Consumer Contact:

AM Conservation Group toll free at 866 878-1060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.amconservationgroup.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves luminescent night lights Model 2017-G, a square-shaped night light with a rounded top.  The night light glows green when plugged into an electrical outlet. The back of the night light has a metallic sticker with the “UL” logo on it. If the UL label has a number on it beginning with the letter H or I followed by seven numbers, it is included in this recall. The night lights were given free to consumers, individually and in energy conservation kits.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled night lights and contact the firm for a free replacement.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of 14 incidents of the night lights smoking or smoldering.  No injuries have been reported.

Units:
About 37,000
Sold At:

The recalled night lights were distributed as free promotional products by various companies between November 2016 and March 2017.

Importer(s):

AM Conservation Group Inc. of Charleston, S.C.

Distributor(s):

AM Conservation Group Inc. of Charleston, S.C.

Manufactured In:
China
