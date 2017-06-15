Little Giraffe Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

  1. Home
Name of product:
Luxe Satin children’s robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 15, 2017
Units:
About 2,000
Consumer Contact:

Little Giraffe toll-free at 866-201-6613 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.littlegiraffe.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Luxe Satin children’s long-sleeve robes. The robes are 43 percent acetate with 57 percent rayon, satin outer shell and a 100 percent polyester microfiber inside. The robes were sold in pink, blue and cream in sizes 1 (XS-S/4-6 years), 2 (MD-LG/6-8 years) and 3 (XL-XXL/8-10 years). The robes have two belt loops on each side and an unattached belt. Lot number “21706-DFR001” and “Not Intended for Sleepwear” are printed on the robes inside seam label.   

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and contact Little Giraffe for a full refund.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Children’s specialty stores nationwide and online at www.littlegiraffe.com from November 2012 through March 2017 for about $100.  

Importer(s):

Little Giraffe, of Van Nuys, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Little Giraffe, of Van Nuys, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
17-178
