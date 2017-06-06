Lila + Hayes Recalls Children’s Playwear Due to Choking Hazard

  1. Home
Name of product:
Eloise and Benton Bubble children’s playwear
Hazard:

The buttons can detach from the garment, posing a choking hazard to young children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 6, 2017
Units:
About 600
Consumer Contact:

Lila + Hayes at 855-850-1308 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.lilaandhayes.com and click on “Recall” located at the bottom of the page.   

Recall Details

Description:

The recall includes Benton and Eloise pima cotton, sleeveless, bubble playwear. The Benton style was sold in navy, white, light blue and blue and green ticking stripes. The Eloise style was sold in navy, white, pink and blue and green floral. The garment has a snap closure at the bottom and crisscross straps that button over the shoulders on the front of the garment. The Benton style was sold in boys sizes NB, 0-24 months, 2T and 3T. The Eloise was sold in girls sizes NB, 0-24 months, 2T and 3T. The manufacture dates codes for December 2016 (DEC16) and February 2016 (FEB16) are printed on the inside garment tag located inside the seam. “Lila + Hayes” and the garment size are printed on the inside of the back of the garment. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the playwear and contact Lila + Hayes to receive a pre-paid mailer envelope to return the garment for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight reports of the button detaching from the straps while in use. No injuries have been reported.  ​

Sold At:

Layette (Dallas, Texas), Hip Hip Hip Hooray (Dallas, Texas) and Born Children's (Montgomery, Alabama) stores and on-line at www.lilaandhayes.com from February 2017 through April 2017 for between $45 and $65.  

Importer(s):

Lila + Hayes LLC, of Fort Worth, Texas

Manufactured In:
Peru
Recall number:
17-171
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
