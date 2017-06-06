Lila + Hayes Recalls Children’s Playwear Due to Choking Hazard

The buttons can detach from the garment, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Lila + Hayes at 855-850-1308 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.lilaandhayes.com and click on “Recall” located at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
The recall includes Benton and Eloise pima cotton, sleeveless, bubble playwear. The Benton style was sold in navy, white, light blue and blue and green ticking stripes. The Eloise style was sold in navy, white, pink and blue and green floral. The garment has a snap closure at the bottom and crisscross straps that button over the shoulders on the front of the garment. The Benton style was sold in boys sizes NB, 0-24 months, 2T and 3T. The Eloise was sold in girls sizes NB, 0-24 months, 2T and 3T. The manufacture dates codes for December 2016 (DEC16) and February 2016 (FEB16) are printed on the inside garment tag located inside the seam. “Lila + Hayes” and the garment size are printed on the inside of the back of the garment.
Consumers should immediately stop using the playwear and contact Lila + Hayes to receive a pre-paid mailer envelope to return the garment for a full refund.
The firm has received eight reports of the button detaching from the straps while in use. No injuries have been reported.
Layette (Dallas, Texas), Hip Hip Hip Hooray (Dallas, Texas) and Born Children's (Montgomery, Alabama) stores and on-line at www.lilaandhayes.com from February 2017 through April 2017 for between $45 and $65.
Lila + Hayes LLC, of Fort Worth, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800