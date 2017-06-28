Homestar North America Recalls Three-Drawer TV Chests Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target.com (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Name of product:
Stockholm three-drawer TV chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
June 28, 2017
Units:
About 1,470
Consumer Contact:

Homestar toll-free at 855-837-2569 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also visit the firm’s website at www.homestarna.com and click on the Recall Alert link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Stockholm three-drawer TV chests sold in Java Brown, Sonoma, Sonoma/Java Brown and Java Brown/Sonoma. The chests have a top shelf and three drawers, and measure 40 1/8 inches high by 30 ½ inches wide by 15 3/8 inches deep.  Model number 249-09-2740, 249-09-0041, 249-09-2739, or 249-09-3429 is located on the back panel of the units. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Contact Homestar for a choice between two remedy options: a full refund including return shipping charges or a free tip-over restraint kit with virtual how-to instructions. Consumers who purchased the recalled chests are being contacted directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Target.com from May 2015 through August 2016 for about $160.

Importer(s):

Homestar North America LLC, of Statesville, N.C.

Distributor(s):

Homestar North America LLC, of Statesville, N.C.

Manufactured In:
USA
Recall number:
17-752
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise