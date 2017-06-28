Homestar North America Recalls Three-Drawer TV Chests Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).
Homestar toll-free at 855-837-2569 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also visit the firm’s website at www.homestarna.com and click on the Recall Alert link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Stockholm three-drawer TV chests sold in Java Brown, Sonoma, Sonoma/Java Brown and Java Brown/Sonoma. The chests have a top shelf and three drawers, and measure 40 1/8 inches high by 30 ½ inches wide by 15 3/8 inches deep. Model number 249-09-2740, 249-09-0041, 249-09-2739, or 249-09-3429 is located on the back panel of the units.
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Contact Homestar for a choice between two remedy options: a full refund including return shipping charges or a free tip-over restraint kit with virtual how-to instructions. Consumers who purchased the recalled chests are being contacted directly.
None reported
Target.com from May 2015 through August 2016 for about $160.
Homestar North America LLC, of Statesville, N.C.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800