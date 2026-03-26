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Sunnyyes LED Mini Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

  • Recalled Sunnyyes LED Lights with remote controls
  • LED Lights with lithium coin batteries
  • Remote control without a captive screw
Name of Product:
Sunnyyes LED Mini Lights
Hazard:

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the lights contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the screw used on the remote controls to secure the battery compartments that contain a lithium coin battery does not remain attached. Also, the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 26, 2026
Units:

About 26,000

Consumer Contact

Sunnyyes by email at usa@sunnyyes.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sunnyyes branded LED mini lights. The recalled color changing lights have 13 colors. Each of the 10 multicolored lights includes two CR2032 lithium coin batteries. The lights include two remote controls that contain one CR2025 coin lithium battery each. The LED lights measure 1.18 inches in diameter.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled LED lights immediately and place them in an area where children cannot access them. Consumers will be asked to disassemble and submerge all components in water. To receive a full refund, consumers will be asked to email a photo of the submerged product to usa@sunnyyes.com.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2024 through March 2026 for about $20.
Retailer:

Huizhoushi Chuanglianxin Technology Co., Ltd, dba Sunnyyes, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-344

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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