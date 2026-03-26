Sunnyyes LED Mini Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled LED lights immediately and place them in an area where children cannot access them. Consumers will be asked to disassemble and submerge all components in water. To receive a full refund, consumers will be asked to email a photo of the submerged product to usa@sunnyyes.com.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.