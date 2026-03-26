Sunnyyes LED Mini Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the lights contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the screw used on the remote controls to secure the battery compartments that contain a lithium coin battery does not remain attached. Also, the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 26,000
Sunnyyes by email at usa@sunnyyes.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sunnyyes branded LED mini lights. The recalled color changing lights have 13 colors. Each of the 10 multicolored lights includes two CR2032 lithium coin batteries. The lights include two remote controls that contain one CR2025 coin lithium battery each. The LED lights measure 1.18 inches in diameter.
Consumers should stop using the recalled LED lights immediately and place them in an area where children cannot access them. Consumers will be asked to disassemble and submerge all components in water. To receive a full refund, consumers will be asked to email a photo of the submerged product to usa@sunnyyes.com.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Huizhoushi Chuanglianxin Technology Co., Ltd, dba Sunnyyes, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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