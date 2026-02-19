Vive Health Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Two Deaths Reported

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Vive Health LLC, of Naples, Florida, are announcing the recall of three models of Vive Health adult bed rails. The recalled bed rails pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia because users can become entrapped within the rail or between the rail and mattress.

Vive Health has received two reports of entrapment deaths associated with one model of the recalled bed rails. The deaths occurred in September 2024 and involved a 97-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Texas and a 93-year-old man at his home in Florida.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Vive Health for a full refund.

This recall involves the Vive Health Compact Bed Rail (model LVA2009SLV) and Bed Rail Collection V (model LVA2097SLV), as well as units of the Vive Health Bed Rail model LVA1024 purchased on or before August 21, 2023. Vive Health previously recalled units of model LVA1024 purchased after August 21, 2023, on February 19, 2026. The recalled bed rails are made of silver or white metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle. The recalled bed rails may not contain model numbers or brand-specific labels.

Vive Health sold about 122,000 units of the recalled bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.vivehealth.com, Amazon and online medical supply stores. The bed rails were sold from September 2019 through December 2025 for between $45 and $90. They were manufactured in China.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Vive Health for a full refund.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.