 Skip to main content

Vive Health Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Two Deaths Reported

  • Recalled Vive Health Compact Bed Rail (model number LVA2009SLV)
  • Recalled Vive Health Bed Rail Collection V (model number LVA2097SLV)
  • Recalled Vive Health Compact Bed Rail (model number LVA1024)
Name of Product:
Vive Health Bed Rails
Hazard:

When the recalled bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 26, 2026
Units:

About 122,000

Consumer Contact

Vive Health toll-free at 800-487-3808 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@vivehealth.com, online at vivehealth.com/pages/recalls, or vivehealth.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Vive Health LLC, of Naples, Florida, are announcing the recall of three models of Vive Health adult bed rails. The recalled bed rails pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia because users can become entrapped within the rail or between the rail and mattress.

Vive Health has received two reports of entrapment deaths associated with one model of the recalled bed rails. The deaths occurred in September 2024 and involved a 97-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Texas and a 93-year-old man at his home in Florida.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Vive Health for a full refund.

This recall involves the Vive Health Compact Bed Rail (model LVA2009SLV) and Bed Rail Collection V (model LVA2097SLV), as well as units of the Vive Health Bed Rail model LVA1024 purchased on or before August 21, 2023. Vive Health previously recalled units of model LVA1024 purchased after August 21, 2023, on February 19, 2026. The recalled bed rails are made of silver or white metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle. The recalled bed rails may not contain model numbers or brand-specific labels.

Vive Health sold about 122,000 units of the recalled bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.vivehealth.com, Amazon and online medical supply stores. The bed rails were sold from September 2019 through December 2025 for between $45 and $90. They were manufactured in China. 

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Vive Health for a full refund.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Vive Health Bed Rails immediately and contact Vive Health for a full refund. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower portions of the bed rails with permanent marker and take a photo of the marked bed rail with the buyer’s name on a piece of paper and email to recalls@vivehealth.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with the state and local waste disposal procedure.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vive Health has received two reports of entrapment deaths associated with one model of the recalled bed rails. The deaths occurred in September 2024 and involved a 97-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Texas and a 93-year-old man at his home in Florida.

Sold At:
Vive Health sold about 122,000 units of the recalled bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.vivehealth.com, Amazon and online medical supply stores. The bed rails were sold from September 2019 through December 2025 for between $45 and $90.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-341

Related Recalls

Recalled MPINOI Bed Rail
MPINOI Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Bioenrrty

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail, or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Sunnyyes LED Lights with remote controls
Sunnyyes LED Mini Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the lights contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the screw used on the remote controls to secure the battery compartments that contain a lithium coin battery does not remain attached. Also, the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled 4our Kiddies Plastic Tip Restraint
4our Kiddies Tip Restraint Kits Recalled Due to Tip-Over Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

The recalled plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) can break or degrade, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children or elderly consumers interacting with furniture that is secured to the wall with the defective plastic tip restraints. This is a hidden defect because consumers who purchase and install this product may be under a false sense of security that their furniture is safe from a tip-over incident.

Recalled Noah Office Chair (Model number: M70160)
Tainoki Fine Furniture Recalls Office Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Fall Hazard

The recalled chairs’ base can bend, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled 17 Stories Furniture 14-Drawer Dresser (front)
17 Stories Furniture 14-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Hong Kong Baojia International

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled LIVEHOM 11-Drawer Dresser – brown
LIVEHOM 11-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Simplehome

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product