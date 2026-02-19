Vive Health Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Two Deaths Reported

When the recalled bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.
About 122,000
Vive Health toll-free at 800-487-3808 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@vivehealth.com, online at vivehealth.com/pages/recalls, or vivehealth.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Vive Health LLC, of Naples, Florida, are announcing the recall of three models of Vive Health adult bed rails. The recalled bed rails pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia because users can become entrapped within the rail or between the rail and mattress.
Vive Health has received two reports of entrapment deaths associated with one model of the recalled bed rails. The deaths occurred in September 2024 and involved a 97-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Texas and a 93-year-old man at his home in Florida.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Vive Health for a full refund.
This recall involves the Vive Health Compact Bed Rail (model LVA2009SLV) and Bed Rail Collection V (model LVA2097SLV), as well as units of the Vive Health Bed Rail model LVA1024 purchased on or before August 21, 2023. Vive Health previously recalled units of model LVA1024 purchased after August 21, 2023, on February 19, 2026. The recalled bed rails are made of silver or white metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle. The recalled bed rails may not contain model numbers or brand-specific labels.
Vive Health sold about 122,000 units of the recalled bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.vivehealth.com, Amazon and online medical supply stores. The bed rails were sold from September 2019 through December 2025 for between $45 and $90. They were manufactured in China.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Vive Health for a full refund.
CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Vive Health Bed Rails immediately and contact Vive Health for a full refund. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower portions of the bed rails with permanent marker and take a photo of the marked bed rail with the buyer’s name on a piece of paper and email to recalls@vivehealth.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with the state and local waste disposal procedure.
Vive Health has received two reports of entrapment deaths associated with one model of the recalled bed rails. The deaths occurred in September 2024 and involved a 97-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Texas and a 93-year-old man at his home in Florida.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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