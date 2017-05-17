  1. Home
Douglas Recalls Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Plush toys
Hazard:

The plastic eyes on the plush toys can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
May 17, 2017
Recall number:
17-155
Consumer Contact:

Douglas at 800-276-4029 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.douglastoys.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Oliver™ the Bear, Chewie™ the English Bulldog, and Charlotte™ the Fox model plush toys. Oliver the Bear is a brown and tan stuffed bear, with a blue t-shirt that reads “Oliver the Bear” and a red, removable cape. Chewie is a stuffed, brown and white English Bulldog with a blue patch sewn on the chest that reads “Chewie.”  Charlotte is a stuffed, brown, black and white Fox with removable blue cape.  Each of these toys has a sewn-in label with the words “DOUGLAS® the cuddle toy.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush toys away from young children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement product or a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Douglas has received two reports of the plastic eyes detaching or loosening. No injuries have been reported.

Units:
About 25,000
Sold At:

Specialty toy and gift stores nationwide from July 2014 to April 2017 for about $20.  Also distributed by UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) to various individuals and organizations.

Manufacturer(s):

Douglas Company Inc., of Keene, N.H.

Importer(s):

Douglas Company Inc., of Keene, N.H.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
