Burt’s Bees Baby Recalls Infant Coveralls Due to Choking Hazard

The snap at the crotch of the coveralls can detach, posing a choking hazard to infants.
Burt’s Bees Baby toll-free at 877-907-7511 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.burtsbeesbaby.com and click on “Recall” located at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves infant Butterfly Garden Coverall & Hat Sets. The coveralls are 100% organic cotton, and were sold in blossom pink with white butterflies. There is a white ruffle around the neck that runs down the front of the garment. It has snaps in the crotch and was sold in infant sizes NB, 3M, 6M, and 9M. The manufacture date code of August 2016 (08/2016) is printed on the inside garment tag located inside the seam of the garment. “Burt’s Bees Baby” and the garment sizes are printed on the inside back of the garment. Only coverall sets with style number LY24195 on the hangtag are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coveralls and contact Burt’s Bees Baby to receive a pre-paid envelope to return the garment for a $20 e-gift card to be used at www.burtsbeesbaby.com.
The firm has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching from the coveralls. No injuries have been reported.
Babies R Us, BuyBuy Baby, and online at babiesrus.com, buybuybaby.com, amazon.com, kohls.com, target.com, zulily.com, diapers.com, hautelook.com, and burtsbeesbaby.com from December 2016 through May 2017 for about $18.
Ayablu Inc., DBA Burt’s Bees Baby, of Fairfield, Conn.
