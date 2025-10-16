iFIT Recalls NordicTrack Rowing Machines Due to Fire Hazard

The screen console can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.
About 44,800 (In addition, about 700 were sold in Canada)
iFIT toll-free at 833-680-4348 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at ntrw19147-recall@ifit.com or online at www.nordictrack.com/product-recalls or www.nordictrack.com and click on “Voluntary Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves iFIT NordicTrack Rowing Machines with model numbers NTRW19147.0, NTRW19147.1, NTRW19147.2 or NTRW19147.3. The model number is printed on a decal attached to the rower base. The recalled rowing machines are black, gray and white and have “NordicTrack” printed in black letters on the front legs of the machine. The back legs of the machine have “RW900” printed in white letters.
Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled rowing machines. Consumers should contact iFIT to arrange for a free home repair by an authorized technician in the form of a replacement screen console.
There have been eight reported incidents including two reports of fire, six reports of smoking or melting, and at least $6,000 in property damage. No injuries have been reported
iFIT Inc., of Logan, Utah
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
