Zyntony Recalls Kogalla Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Kogalla.com

  • Recalled Kogalla rechargeable USB power banks - front
  • Recalled Kogalla rechargeable USB power banks - back
Name of Product:
BP125, BatPak 2F and BatPak 3F Power Banks
Hazard:

The recalled power banks’ lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite, even when not in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 02, 2025
Units:

About 2,400

Consumer Contact

Kogalla by email at bpreplace@kogalla.com, or online at https://rtn.kogalla.com/pages/kogalla-recalls-batpak1-batpak-2f-batpak-3f or https://kogalla.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kogalla-branded power banks, models BP125, BatPak 2F and BatPak 3F. The recalled rechargeable USB power banks have 6,700mAh, 13,400mAh or 20,100mAh lithium-ion batteries and were sold separately and included with Kogalla trail lights. The Kogalla logo is printed on the front of the power banks. The model number appears on the back of the power banks. Power banks model BP125 have a black USB-A jack and models BatPak 2F and 3F have orange USB-A jacks. 

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact them ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If they don’t, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Kogalla for instructions on how to receive a free replacement power bank, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to fill out the online form at https://rtn.kogalla.com/products/request-batpak-replacement. Consumers should immediately dispose of the recalled power banks in accordance with local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

Zyntony has received two reports of lithium-ion battery overheating and catching fire, even when not in use, resulting in one minor burn injury and property damage totaling about $3,300.

Sold At:
Kogalla.com from June 2024 to January 2025 for the BP125 and BatPak2F power banks and trail lights sold with those power bank models and from August 2024 to January 2025 for the BatPak3F power banks and trail lights sold with that model. The power banks sold for between $45 and $90 and the trail lights with power banks sold for between $180 and $230.
Importer(s):

Zyntony Inc. of Draper, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-002

