Zippee Silicone Activity Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Imported by Mobi Games

The recalled silicone activity toys contain spherical ends that can reach the back of the throat, posing a serious choking hazard to children.
About 117,500 (In addition, about 25,786 were sold in Canada)
Email at recall@playmobi.com or online at www.playmobi.com/pages/product-recall or www.playmobi.com and click on “Contact Us” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Zippee children’s activity silicone toy. The body of the toy is a teal flexible silicone cylinder with holes where six different color silicone strings can be pulled. Five of the six silicone strings contain a spherical ball attached to the end of the string. The recalled toy may have the date codes in MMDDYY format ranging from 030620 to 110823 marked inside the toy’s silicone cylinder body.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toy immediately, take it away from children and contact Mobi Games to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to register their product online by first confirming they have an affected version with spherical ends on the strings and then by providing a photo of the destroyed toy. Consumers will be directed to destroy the toy by cutting the spherical ends off the silicone strings and writing their initials and date on the teal cylinder.
Mobi Games is aware of one incident involving a child placing the toy in his/her mouth and gagging, resulting in vomiting and choking. The child was released from medical care with no further injuries.
Mobi Games, Inc. of Canada
