Yixing Trading Recalls KEAWIS Crib Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses

  • Recalled KEAWIS Crib Mattress
  • Model number printed on tracking label of recalled crib mattress. The importer printed on the tracking label may be an entity other than “Yixing Trading.”
Name of Product:
KEAWIS Crib Mattress
Hazard:

The aftermarket mattresses violate the mandatory standard for crib mattresses, as the mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards or non-full-sized cribs, which could create gaps posing a deadly entrapment hazard. Babies can face a risk of suffocation in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 15, 2026
Units:

About 1,700

Consumer Contact

Yixing Trading via email at support@keawis.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves KEAWIS crib mattresses. KEAWIS crib mattresses were sold in white, pink, and light blue and measure about 38 inches by 24 inches. Model number “XX-BM-01” is printed on a label sewn on the side of the mattress.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the crib mattresses immediately and contact Yixing Trading for a full refund. Consumers should cut a large “X” across the main surface of the mattress, write the consumer’s name and date directly on the mattress surface, take a photo and email the photo of the destroyed mattress to Yixing Trading at support@keawis.com to receive a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2024 through July 2025 for between $50 and $60.
Importer(s):

Yixing Trading of Richmond, Kentucky

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-191

