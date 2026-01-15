Yixing Trading Recalls KEAWIS Crib Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses

The aftermarket mattresses violate the mandatory standard for crib mattresses, as the mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards or non-full-sized cribs, which could create gaps posing a deadly entrapment hazard. Babies can face a risk of suffocation in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing.
About 1,700
Yixing Trading via email at support@keawis.com.
This recall involves KEAWIS crib mattresses. KEAWIS crib mattresses were sold in white, pink, and light blue and measure about 38 inches by 24 inches. Model number “XX-BM-01” is printed on a label sewn on the side of the mattress.
Consumers should stop using the crib mattresses immediately and contact Yixing Trading for a full refund. Consumers should cut a large “X” across the main surface of the mattress, write the consumer’s name and date directly on the mattress surface, take a photo and email the photo of the destroyed mattress to Yixing Trading at support@keawis.com to receive a full refund.
None reported
Yixing Trading of Richmond, Kentucky
