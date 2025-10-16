 Skip to main content

Yamaha Recalls Model Year 2021-2025 Golf Car Vehicles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Yamaha Drive 2 J0D/J0E/J5C
  • Recalled Yamaha Drive 2 J2D Super Hauler
Name of Product:
Model Year 2021-2025 Yamaha Golf Car Vehicles
Hazard:

The recalled golf car vehicles lack stop lights, posing a risk of serious injury or death, due to a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 16, 2025
Units:

About 19,300

Consumer Contact

Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET every day, by email at ygc_callcenter@yamaha-motor.com, online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls or https://yamaha-motor.com/ and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes model year 2021-2025 Drive 2 Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTVs) Gas/Electric golf car vehicles. The recalled golf car vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall. The model name/number is located on the left and right side of the vehicle. Serial numbers are in various locations depending on the vehicle model. If you are unable to locate your serial number, contact Yamaha for assistance.

 Serial Number Range
Model YearPrefixMinMax
2021J2D00006250000880
2022J0D05137010514498
J0E05020010502134
J2D00006010000870
J5C00010100001400
2023J0D06001160607700
J0E06001110601578
J2D00006210000900
J5C01001040101695
2024J0D  07001010706200
J0E06010490701289
J2D02001010200199
J5C02001020201000
2025J0D08001010806600
J0E08001010800328
J2D02001620200183
J5C02001660300281
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf car vehicles and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule the free installation of two stoplights. For consumers who cannot take their recalled golf car to an authorized dealer, Yamaha will provide transportation or will install the stoplights at the location of the golf cart. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Yamaha dealers nationwide from June 2020 through July 2025 for between $8,300 and $12,900.
Importer(s):

Yamaha Golf Car Company, of Kennesaw, Georgia

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
26-028
Fast Track Recall

