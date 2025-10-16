Yamaha Recalls Model Year 2021-2025 Golf Car Vehicles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

The recalled golf car vehicles lack stop lights, posing a risk of serious injury or death, due to a crash hazard.
About 19,300
Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET every day, by email at ygc_callcenter@yamaha-motor.com, online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls or https://yamaha-motor.com/ and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes model year 2021-2025 Drive 2 Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTVs) Gas/Electric golf car vehicles. The recalled golf car vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall. The model name/number is located on the left and right side of the vehicle. Serial numbers are in various locations depending on the vehicle model. If you are unable to locate your serial number, contact Yamaha for assistance.
|Serial Number Range
|Model Year
|Prefix
|Min
|Max
|2021
|J2D
|0000625
|0000880
|2022
|J0D
|0513701
|0514498
|J0E
|0502001
|0502134
|J2D
|0000601
|0000870
|J5C
|0001010
|0001400
|2023
|J0D
|0600116
|0607700
|J0E
|0600111
|0601578
|J2D
|0000621
|0000900
|J5C
|0100104
|0101695
|2024
|J0D
|0700101
|0706200
|J0E
|0601049
|0701289
|J2D
|0200101
|0200199
|J5C
|0200102
|0201000
|2025
|J0D
|0800101
|0806600
|J0E
|0800101
|0800328
|J2D
|0200162
|0200183
|J5C
|0200166
|0300281
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf car vehicles and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule the free installation of two stoplights. For consumers who cannot take their recalled golf car to an authorized dealer, Yamaha will provide transportation or will install the stoplights at the location of the golf cart.
None reported
Yamaha Golf Car Company, of Kennesaw, Georgia
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.