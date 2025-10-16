Yamaha Recalls Model Year 2017-2024 Golf Car Vehicles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

The recalled golf car vehicles can fail to brake, posing a risk of serious injury or death, due to a crash hazard.
About 4,300
Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET seven days a week, by email at ygc_callcenter@yamaha-motor.com, or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls or https://yamaha-motor.com/ and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall includes model year 2017-2024 DR2A and DR2E Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTVs) with serial numbers that begin with J0D, J0E, and J2D. The recalled golf car vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. The serial number is located on the handlebars on the left side of the rear row of seats of the vehicle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf car vehicles and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule the free installation of new brake shoes and pads. For consumers who cannot take their recalled golf car to an authorized dealer, Yamaha will provide transportation or will install the replacement brake shoes and pads at the location of the golf car.
Yamaha Golf Car Company, of Kennesaw, Georgia
