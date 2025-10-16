 Skip to main content

Yamaha Recalls Model Year 2017-2024 Golf Car Vehicles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

  • Recalled DR2A and DR2E Golf Cars
  • Location of the Serial Number
Name of Product:
Model Year 2017-2024 Yamaha Golf Car Vehicles
Hazard:

The recalled golf car vehicles can fail to brake, posing a risk of serious injury or death, due to a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 16, 2025
Units:

About 4,300

Consumer Contact

Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET seven days a week, by email at ygc_callcenter@yamaha-motor.com, or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls or https://yamaha-motor.com/ and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes model year 2017-2024 DR2A and DR2E Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTVs) with serial numbers that begin with J0D, J0E, and J2D. The recalled golf car vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. The serial number is located on the handlebars on the left side of the rear row of seats of the vehicle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf car vehicles and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule the free installation of new brake shoes and pads. For consumers who cannot take their recalled golf car to an authorized dealer, Yamaha will provide transportation or will install the replacement brake shoes and pads at the location of the golf car.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Yamaha dealers nationwide from June 2018 through July 2025 for between $9,500 and $13,000.
Importer(s):

Yamaha Golf Car Company, of Kennesaw, Georgia

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
26-027
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled E-Z-GO Valor PTV
Textron E-Z-GO Recalls Personal Transportation Vehicles Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Fire Hazard

The recalled PTV can leak fuel at the quick-connect fitting between the fuel line and the fuel injector mounted on the engine, posing a risk of serious injury and fire hazard.

Recalled NordicTrack RW900 Rowing Machine
iFIT Recalls NordicTrack Rowing Machines Due to Fire Hazard

The screen console can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Yamaha Drive 2 J0D/J0E/J5C
Yamaha Recalls Model Year 2021-2025 Golf Car Vehicles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

The recalled golf car vehicles lack stop lights, posing a risk of serious injury or death, due to a crash hazard.

Recalled DR2A and DR2E Golf Cars
Yamaha Recalls Model Year 2017-2024 Golf Car Vehicles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

The recalled golf car vehicles can fail to brake, posing a risk of serious injury or death, due to a crash hazard.

Recalled YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Helmet (front view)
YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Kids’ Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by YooxArmor

The recalled kids’ helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Recalled AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro (Red)
StopBox USA Recalls AR-15 Chamber Lock Pros Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death

A manufacturing defect allows the recalled chamber locks to be forcibly removed, allowing unauthorized or unintended access to the firearm, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product