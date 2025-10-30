YaFiti Fabric 12-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by YaFiti

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.
About 6,880
YaFiti toll free at 877-452-4067 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Yafitiservice@outlook.com, or online at www.yafiti.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves YaFiti Fabric 12-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in the following colors: black, black wood veins, grey, oak grey, pink and rustic brown. They have a metal frame, wooden top and 12 collapsable fabric drawers. “HI1381_13”, “DD-02-BP", “HI1381_09”, “DD-02-O", “DD-02-P", “DD-02-B" are printed on labels located on the outer packaging box of the product.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact YaFiti for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to Yafitiservice@outlook.com showing disposal of the product.
None reported
YaFiti Store, of China
