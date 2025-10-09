YGJT Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on SHEIN by YGJT Local Warehouse

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant. The enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing a fall and an entrapment hazard to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard, if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and can cause death or serious injury to infants.
About 490
YGJT Local Warehouse by email at YGJTrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves YGJT baby loungers. The recalled baby loungers are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover. The baby loungers are white and light blue with rainbows and bears on the cover. “YGJT” is printed on an attached label on the outside of the baby lounger’s cover.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact YGJT Local Warehouse for a full refund. Consumers should remove the foam and pads from the baby lounger’s cover and cut the cover, foam and pad in half. Consumers should email photos of the destroyed pieces to YGJTrecall@outlook.com to obtain a full refund.
None reported
YGJT Local Warehouse, of China
