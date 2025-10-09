YGJT Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on SHEIN by YGJT Local Warehouse

LXDHSTRA Baby Loungers and Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violates Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products and Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold on Amazon

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant. The sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard. The enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing a fall hazard and an entrapment hazard to infants. Also, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if it is used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and can cause death or serious injury to infants.

In addition, the recalled baby loungers come with crib bumpers, which are banned by the Federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act because the padded crib bumpers can obstruct breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death to infants from suffocation.