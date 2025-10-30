 Skip to main content

Werner Paddles Recalls Kayak Paddles Due to Drowning Hazard

  • Recalled Werner Stealth Kayak Paddle
  • Location of Model Name
  • Recalled Werner Covert Kayak Paddle
  • Location of Model Name
Name of Product:
Stealth and Covert Kayak Paddles
Hazard:

The recalled kayak paddles can break during use, posing a drowning hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 30, 2025
Units:

About 700 (In addition, about 25 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Werner Paddles toll-free at 800-275-3311 from 8a.m. to 5p.m. CT, email at stealthcovert@wernerpaddles.com or online at  https://wernerpaddles.com/pages/covert-stealth-recall-consumers or https://wernerpaddles.com/ and click on “Stealth/Covert Recall-Consumers” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves models Stealth and Covert kayak paddles.  The brand name Werner appears on decals on both blades and the model name is printed on the right paddle blade. The paddles are made of black carbon fiber.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kayak paddles and contact Werner Paddles for a full refund in the form of a check or store credit redeemable online. Consumers should fill out a recall form at https://wernerpaddles.com/pages/covert-stealth-recall-consumers. To collect the refund or obtain the store credit, consumers should follow the instructions on the Werner website and destroy the recalled kayak paddle by cutting the paddle into four equal pieces, halfway through each blade and halfway through the left and right side of the shaft and upload a photo of the destroyed paddle.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 80 reports of the paddles breaking during use. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
4 Corners River Sports, Outdoor New England, The River Store, Alder Creek Kayak Supply and other stores nationwide and online at Wernerpaddles.com, Riversports.com, Aldercreek.com, Outdoornewengland.com, Theriverstore.com and other websites from October 2023 through August 2025 for between $470 and $560.
Manufacturer(s):
Werner Paddles, of Tennessee
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-058
Fast Track Recall

