Werner Paddles Recalls Kayak Paddles Due to Drowning Hazard

The recalled kayak paddles can break during use, posing a drowning hazard.
About 700 (In addition, about 25 were sold in Canada)
Werner Paddles toll-free at 800-275-3311 from 8a.m. to 5p.m. CT, email at stealthcovert@wernerpaddles.com or online at https://wernerpaddles.com/pages/covert-stealth-recall-consumers or https://wernerpaddles.com/ and click on “Stealth/Covert Recall-Consumers” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves models Stealth and Covert kayak paddles. The brand name Werner appears on decals on both blades and the model name is printed on the right paddle blade. The paddles are made of black carbon fiber.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kayak paddles and contact Werner Paddles for a full refund in the form of a check or store credit redeemable online. Consumers should fill out a recall form at https://wernerpaddles.com/pages/covert-stealth-recall-consumers. To collect the refund or obtain the store credit, consumers should follow the instructions on the Werner website and destroy the recalled kayak paddle by cutting the paddle into four equal pieces, halfway through each blade and halfway through the left and right side of the shaft and upload a photo of the destroyed paddle.
The firm has received 80 reports of the paddles breaking during use. No injuries have been reported.
