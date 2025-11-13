 Skip to main content

Trek Recalls Bicycles with Coaster Brakes and Replacement Rear Wheels Due to Crash Hazard

Name of Product:
Trek and Electra-branded Bicycles with Coaster Brakes and Replacement Rear Wheels with Coaster Brakes
Hazard:

The coaster brakes can fail to engage, resulting in the rider losing control, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 13, 2025
Units:

About 68,000 (In addition, about 6,820 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Trek toll-free at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls/ or www.trekbikes.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Trek and Electra-branded bicycle models with coaster brakes and replacement rear wheels. The bikes were sold in a variety of colors including red, flamingo pink, dark aquatic, Mulsanne blue, volt yellow, pink frosting, Miami green, lithium gray, viper red, purple abyss, buttercup, pixie blue and blue. To determine if your bicycle or replacement rear wheel is included in this recall, enter your bicycle's serial number in the look-up tool at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/coasterbrake-recall-inquiry/.  The serial number is printed under the bottom bracket between the pedals and starts with the letters, “WTU.”  

 

Recalled Trek and Electra-Branded Bicycles and Replacement Wheels: 
  

Brand Name Model Name Model Year 
Electra  Townie Rental 1 Step Thru 2026 
Trek Precaliber 12 2026 
Trek Precaliber 16 2024 and 2026 
Trek Precaliber 20 2024 and 2026 
Electra Sprocket 1 16 2026 
Trek Precaliber 12 CB replacement wheel 2026 
Trek Precaliber 16 CB replacement wheel 2026 
Trek Precaliber 20 CB replacement wheel 2026 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles with coaster brakes and related replacement rear wheels and contact an authorized Trek or Electra dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealer. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Trek and Electra authorized retailers nationwide, in stores and online, as well as at Trek.com from August 2023 to September 2025 for between $300 and $660 for the bikes and between $66 and $77 for the replacement wheels.
Importer(s):

Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-088
Fast Track Recall

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

