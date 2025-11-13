Trek Recalls Bicycles with Coaster Brakes and Replacement Rear Wheels Due to Crash Hazard

The coaster brakes can fail to engage, resulting in the rider losing control, posing a crash hazard.
About 68,000 (In addition, about 6,820 were sold in Canada)
Trek toll-free at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls/ or www.trekbikes.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Trek and Electra-branded bicycle models with coaster brakes and replacement rear wheels. The bikes were sold in a variety of colors including red, flamingo pink, dark aquatic, Mulsanne blue, volt yellow, pink frosting, Miami green, lithium gray, viper red, purple abyss, buttercup, pixie blue and blue. To determine if your bicycle or replacement rear wheel is included in this recall, enter your bicycle's serial number in the look-up tool at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/coasterbrake-recall-inquiry/. The serial number is printed under the bottom bracket between the pedals and starts with the letters, “WTU.”
Recalled Trek and Electra-Branded Bicycles and Replacement Wheels:
|Brand Name
|Model Name
|Model Year
|Electra
|Townie Rental 1 Step Thru
|2026
|Trek
|Precaliber 12
|2026
|Trek
|Precaliber 16
|2024 and 2026
|Trek
|Precaliber 20
|2024 and 2026
|Electra
|Sprocket 1 16
|2026
|Trek
|Precaliber 12 CB replacement wheel
|2026
|Trek
|Precaliber 16 CB replacement wheel
|2026
|Trek
|Precaliber 20 CB replacement wheel
|2026
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles with coaster brakes and related replacement rear wheels and contact an authorized Trek or Electra dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealer.
None reported
Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wisconsin
