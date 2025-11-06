Three-Wheeled Children’s Scooters Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Imported by Konges Sløjd

The left front wheel can detach during use, posing a fall hazard.
About 50
Konges Sløjd via email at webshop@kongessloejd.com (for consumers) or Recall@kongessloejd.com (for businesses) or online at https://kongessloejd.com/en-us/pages/product-recall or https://kongessloejd.com/ and on “product recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a three-wheeled child’s scooter with a foot brake. It is beige and has a T-shaped handle. The aluminum frame scooters were sold as two models. Model number KS101544-P00005 features a cherry print and model number KS101544-P00038 features a lemon print. Both models have batch number 062024, which can be found on the information sticker located on the bottom of the scooter.
Consumers should stop using the scooter immediately and contact Konges Sløjd for a full refund or voucher, by either providing a photo of the scooter disassembled by removing the scooter stem from the base of the scooter or returning the unit to the store where it was purchased.
Konges Sløjd has received 18 reports of the left front wheel detaching, resulting in three injuries, including one report of a broken arm and a child’s lost tooth.
Konges Sløjd, of Copenhagen, Denmark
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.