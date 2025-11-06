 Skip to main content

Three-Wheeled Children’s Scooters Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Imported by Konges Sløjd

  • Recalled Konges Sløjd Scooter - Cherry, model KS101544-P00005
  • Close-up of Cherry print on the Recalled Konges Sløjd Scooter – model KS101544-P00005
  • Recalled Konges Sløjd Scooter – Lemon, model KS101544-P00038
  • Close-up of Lemon print on the Recalled Konges Sløjd Scooter – model KS101544-P00038
Name of Product:
Three-Wheeled Children’s Scooter with Foot Brake
Hazard:

The left front wheel can detach during use, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 06, 2025
Units:

About 50

Consumer Contact

Konges Sløjd via email at webshop@kongessloejd.com (for consumers) or Recall@kongessloejd.com (for businesses) or online at https://kongessloejd.com/en-us/pages/product-recall or https://kongessloejd.com/ and on “product recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves a three-wheeled child’s scooter with a foot brake. It is beige and has a T-shaped handle. The aluminum frame scooters were sold as two models. Model number KS101544-P00005 features a cherry print and model number KS101544-P00038 features a lemon print. Both models have batch number 062024, which can be found on the information sticker located on the bottom of the scooter.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the scooter immediately and contact Konges Sløjd for a full refund or voucher, by either providing a photo of the scooter disassembled by removing the scooter stem from the base of the scooter or returning the unit to the store where it was purchased.

Incidents/Injuries:

Konges Sløjd has received 18 reports of the left front wheel detaching, resulting in three injuries, including one report of a broken arm and a child’s lost tooth.

Sold At:
Specialty stores nationwide and online at kongessloejd.com from September 2024 through July 2025 for $115.
Importer(s):

Konges Sløjd, of Copenhagen, Denmark

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-070

