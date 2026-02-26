TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Story Books Due to Choking Hazard

The recalled book’s felt parts can detach, posing a choking hazard.
TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/story-book or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves TheKiddoSpace’s children’s story books. The recalled soft fabric books measure about 7 inches by 8 inches and have six felt pages. TheKiddoSpace logo, “BOOK,” “2” and images of a rainbow and clouds are printed on the book’s front cover. TheKiddoSpace logo and “Boys and Girls Sensory Storybook” are printed on the book’s packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled books immediately, take them away from children and contact TheKiddoSpace for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the book and send a photo of the marked book in the trash to info@thekiddospace.com.
None reported
SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware
