TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Handwriting Practice Kits Due to Risk of Injury from Lead Exposure; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban

The pens in the recalled children’s handwriting kits contain levels of lead in the nib that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 19,700
TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at www.thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/handwriting-kit or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two different types of TheKiddoSpace-branded handwriting practice kits sold with or without a carrying case:
- The block handwriting kits consist of four reusable books with animal images on the cover (alphabet with a bunny, numbers with a frog, math with a cow and drawing with an elephant); black pens; blue, green, yellow, purple, pink and red pen grips; and pen refills. TheKiddoSpace logo and “Handwriting Practice Kit” are printed on the blue and white book covers and their storage box.
- The cursive handwriting kits consist of three reusable books (letters, words and sentences) with an image of an open book on the cover; black pens; blue, green, yellow, purple, pink and red pen grips; and pen refills. TheKiddoSpace logo and “Cursive Practice Kit” are printed on the blue and white book covers and their storage box.
Consumers should stop using the recalled handwriting kits immediately, take the pens and refills away from children and contact The KiddoSpace to receive free replacement pens and refills, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the pens and refills according to local and state regulations and send a photo of the disposed products to info@thekiddospace.com.
None reported
SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.