 Skip to main content

TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Handwriting Practice Kits Due to Risk of Injury from Lead Exposure; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban

  • Recalled TheKiddoSpace Block Handwriting Practice Kit
  • Recalled TheKiddoSpace Cursive Handwriting Practice Kit
Name of Product:
TheKiddoSpace Print and Cursive Handwriting Kits
Hazard:

The pens in the recalled children’s handwriting kits contain levels of lead in the nib that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 19,700

Consumer Contact

TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at www.thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/handwriting-kit or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two different types of TheKiddoSpace-branded handwriting practice kits sold with or without a carrying case: 

  • The block handwriting kits consist of four reusable books with animal images on the cover (alphabet with a bunny, numbers with a frog, math with a cow and drawing with an elephant); black pens; blue, green, yellow, purple, pink and red pen grips; and pen refills. TheKiddoSpace logo and “Handwriting Practice Kit” are printed on the blue and white book covers and their storage box. 

  

  • The cursive handwriting kits consist of three reusable books (letters, words and sentences) with an image of an open book on the cover; black pens; blue, green, yellow, purple, pink and red pen grips; and pen refills. TheKiddoSpace logo and “Cursive Practice Kit” are printed on the blue and white book covers and their storage box.  
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled handwriting kits immediately, take the pens and refills away from children and contact The KiddoSpace to receive free replacement pens and refills, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the pens and refills according to local and state regulations and send a photo of the disposed products to info@thekiddospace.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
TheKiddoSpaceStore.com and Amazon.com from February 2024 through February 2025 for between $25 and $50.
Importer(s):

SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-293

Related Recalls

Recalled Trankerloop Baby Bath Seat – gray
Trankerloop Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

Recalled Babysense Max View 5.5” Baby Monitor display/parent unit
Babysense Max View Baby Monitors Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Hisense

The display or “parent” unit of the Max View baby monitors can overheat and/or spark when charging, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Recalled TheKiddoSpace Sensory Swing - green
TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Sensory Swing Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation

The recalled swing’s flexible fabric can form loops that can entangle a child’s head or neck, posing a risk of serious injury or death from strangulation. 

Recalled TheKiddoSpace Children’s Christmas Tree Toy Play Set
TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Christmas Tree Play Sets Due to Risk of Injury from Lead Exposure; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys

The zipper pull on the music box compartment of the recalled Christmas Tree Toys contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. Additionally, the Christmas tree component fails to comply with various mechanical and electrical requirements for battery-operated toys.

Recalled TheKiddoSpace Toy - Peg Dolls in Cups
TheKiddoSpace Recalls Peg Doll Children’s Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban

The recalled toys are intended for children under three years old and the toy’s peg dolls can block a child’s airway, which violate the small parts ban, posing a risk of choking and death to children.

Recalled TheKiddoSpace Children’s Montessori Egg Toys
TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Montessori Egg Puzzle Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

The recalled toys are intended for children under three years of age and the eggs can block a child’s airway, posing a risk of choking and death to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product