The Kroger Co. Recalls Halloween-Themed Skeleton Wax Candles Due to Fire Hazard

The candle contains ornaments that are flammable, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 3,680
The Kroger Co. toll-free at 800-576-4377 from 7 a.m. to Midnight ET Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, leave a message at https://www.kroger.com/hc/help/contact-us/customer-comments or online at www.kroger.com/i/recall-alerts or www.kroger.com and click on “Recall Alerts” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a Halloween-themed Skeleton Wax Candle, which is a white candle in a black plastic bowl that includes skeleton and pumpkin ornaments and a duck candle. The plastic container bears a misspelled warning label that reads: “WANING: PLASTIC CONTAINER AND ONAMENTS ARE FLAMMABLE”. Other labeling on the container includes a red $7 price sticker and a warning label that reads “This product not intended for use by or accessible to children 12 years of age or younger. MADE IN CHINA” with model number D310800CN01.
Consumers should stop using the recalled candle and return them to any Kroger store for a full refund in the original form of payment.
None reported
Carole Accessories, Inc., of Los Angeles, California
The Kroger Co., of Cincinnati, Ohio
