 Skip to main content

The Kroger Co. Recalls Halloween-Themed Skeleton Wax Candles Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Halloween-themed Skeleton Wax Candle
Name of Product:
Halloween-themed Skeleton Wax Candle
Hazard:

The candle contains ornaments that are flammable, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 30, 2025
Units:

About 3,680

Consumer Contact

The Kroger Co. toll-free at 800-576-4377 from 7 a.m. to Midnight ET Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, leave a message at https://www.kroger.com/hc/help/contact-us/customer-comments or online at www.kroger.com/i/recall-alerts or www.kroger.com and click on “Recall Alerts” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves a Halloween-themed Skeleton Wax Candle, which is a white candle in a black plastic bowl that includes skeleton and pumpkin ornaments and a duck candle. The plastic container bears a misspelled warning label that reads: “WANING:  PLASTIC CONTAINER AND ONAMENTS ARE FLAMMABLE”. Other labeling on the container includes a red $7 price sticker and a warning label that reads “This product not intended for use by or accessible to children 12 years of age or younger. MADE IN CHINA” with model number D310800CN01.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled candle and return them to any Kroger store for a full refund in the original form of payment. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
The products were sold at Kroger stores nationwide, including Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s and King Soopers from September 2025 to October 2025 for about $7.
Importer(s):

Carole Accessories, Inc., of Los Angeles, California

Retailer:

The Kroger Co., of Cincinnati, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-065
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled WLIVE Fabric 16-Drawer Dresser in Rustic Brown Wood Grain Print
WLIVE Fabric Drawer Dressers Recall Expanded to Include 16-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by WLIVE

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Avenco A-M02822-10-Q-2 Mattress
Avenco and Novilla Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standard for Mattresses; Manufactured by PT Champion

The mattresses violate mandatory flammability standards for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

Recalled DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Hybrid Mattress
DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon by DINBooonLUX

The mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

Recalled Halloween-themed Skeleton Wax Candle
The Kroger Co. Recalls Halloween-Themed Skeleton Wax Candles Due to Fire Hazard

The candle contains ornaments that are flammable, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled YaFiti 12-Drawer Rustic Brown Dresser (front view)
YaFiti Fabric 12-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by YaFiti

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Crate & Barrel Ana Dining Chairs
Crate & Barrel Recalls Ana Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The legs of the dining chair can break, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product