Textron E-Z-GO Recalls Personal Transportation Vehicles Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Fire Hazard

The recalled PTV can leak fuel at the quick-connect fitting between the fuel line and the fuel injector mounted on the engine, posing a risk of serious injury and fire hazard.
About 90,800 (In addition, about 7,300 were sold in Canada)
Textron E-Z-GO toll-free at 888-438-3946 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at ezgowarranty@textron.com, or online at https://ezgo.txtsv.com/personal/owners/recall-information or https://ezgo.txtsv.com and click on “Recall Information” under the “Owners” tab.
This recall involves E-Z-GO’s model year 2020 through 2025 RXV Freedom and 2023 through 2025 Valor PTVs with serial numbers ranging from 5538278 through 5920722; and model year 2020 through 2022 TXT Freedom and Valor PTVs with serial numbers ranging from 3455024 through 3582057. The vehicle’s serial number is printed near the base of the steering column for RXV and model year 2023, 2024 and 2025 Valor vehicles. The serial number is printed below the operator seat position for TXT and model year 2020, 2021 and 2022 Valor vehicles. These vehicles are commonly referred to as golf carts or golf cars and are used primarily to transport people.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles until they have been inspected and repaired, if needed. Consumers can contact Textron E-Z-GO for inspection instructions or contact an authorized Textron E-Z-GO dealer to schedule a free inspection. If any signs of fuel leakage are detected, the vehicle will be repaired by an authorized dealer free of charge, by replacing the fuel line. Consumers who cannot take their recalled PTV to an authorized dealer for inspection or repair can contact Textron E-Z-GO or an authorized dealer for assistance.
None reported
