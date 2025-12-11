TREK Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fall or Crash Hazard

The bolts on the chainring can come loose, causing the chainring to separate from the bike, resulting in a fall or crash hazard to the user.
About 700
Trek toll-free at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/recalls or go to https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Model Year 2026 Trek-branded Domane+ ALR 5, Domane+ ALR 6 AXS, Checkpoint+ SL 6 and Checkpoint+ SL 7 electric bicycles. The bicycles come in various colors and sizes. The word “TREK” is located on the downtube of the frame on the bicycle, and the model's name is printed on the top tube.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized Trek dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealer location. The dealer will tighten the chainring bolts to the correct specification. Trek will provide consumers who participate in the recall with a $20 in-store credit toward Trek, Electra, or Bontrager merchandise. The credit is valid through December 31, 2026.
The firm has received three reports of the bicycle chainring coming loose on the recalled bikes. No injuries have been reported.
Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wisconsin
