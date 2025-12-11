 Skip to main content

TREK Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fall or Crash Hazard

  • Recalled MY26 Domane+ ALR 5 Electric Bicycle
  • Recalled MY26 Domane+ ALR 6 AXS Electric Bicycle
  • Recalled MY26 Checkpoint+ SL 6 Electric Bicycle
  • Recalled MY26 Checkpoint+ SL7 Electric Bicycle
Name of Product:
Model Year 2026 Trek-branded Domane+ ALR 5, Domane+ ALR 6 AXS, Checkpoint+ SL 6 and Checkpoint+ SL 7 Electric Bicycles
Hazard:

The bolts on the chainring can come loose, causing the chainring to separate from the bike, resulting in a fall or crash hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 11, 2025
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact

Trek toll-free at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/recalls or go to https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2026 Trek-branded Domane+ ALR 5, Domane+ ALR 6 AXS, Checkpoint+ SL 6 and Checkpoint+ SL 7 electric bicycles. The bicycles come in various colors and sizes. The word “TREK” is located on the downtube of the frame on the bicycle, and the model's name is printed on the top tube.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized Trek dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealer location. The dealer will tighten the chainring bolts to the correct specification. Trek will provide consumers who participate in the recall with a $20 in-store credit toward Trek, Electra, or Bontrager merchandise. The credit is valid through December 31, 2026.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the bicycle chainring coming loose on the recalled bikes. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent bicycle retailers and Trek authorized retailers nationwide and online from July 2025 through September 2025 for between $5,000 and $8,000.
Importer(s):

Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
Cambodia
Recall number:
26-138
Fast Track Recall

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

