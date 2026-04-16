Sweetcrispy Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), posing a serious risk of injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards.
2,300
Sweetcrispy toll-free at 877-820-7778 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at LR023784@outlook.comor online at https://www.sweetcrispy.com/pages/product-safety-recall-notice-sweetcrispy-pressure-washer or www.sweetcrispy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sweetcrispy pressure washers. The recalled, 2 GPM electric pressure washers are green or blue with black, and measure about 25.5 inches high, 11.8 inches wide and 9.8 inches deep. They came with a 500 ml spray can attachment, foam cannon, five quick disconnect nozzles, a 23-foot hose and two rollers. Model number “XCJ-K01” is printed on a label on the back of the pressure washers.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact Sweetcrispy for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pressure washer by cutting the unplugged power cord and send a photo of the destroyed power washer to LR023784@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product.
None reported
Zhejiang Hengjian Home Furnishing Co Ltd., dba Sweetcrispy, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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