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Seasonal Specialties Recalls Members Mark 7’ Pre-Lit Twinkling Bucks Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled 7’ Pre-Lit Twinkling Buck
Name of Product:
Members Mark 7’ Pre-Lit Twinkling Buck
Hazard:

If the wires are connected incorrectly the current limiting resistor can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 2,460

Consumer Contact

Seasonal Specialties toll-free at 800-353-3116 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at buckrecall@seasonalspecialties.com or online at www.seasonalspecialties.com/Buck_Recall.html or www.seasonalspecialties.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the 7-foot Pre-Lit Twinkling Buck sold under the Member’s Mark brand name. It has warm white colored LED lights and a control box for the lights. The recalled model number 990404199 is printed on the cord tag near the adaptor wall plug and on the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Members Mark 7’ Pre-Lit Twinkling Buck immediately and contact Seasonal Specialties to request either a full refund or a repair kit.  The repair kit includes new instructions on how to connect the wires, color-coded wire labels and a cord tag warning sticker.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of smoke and a burning smell. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
SamsClub.com from August 2025 through December 2025 for about $170.
Importer(s):

Seasonal Specialties, LLCof Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-394
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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