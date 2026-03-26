Nexgrill Recalls Over 10.2 Million Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard; Sold at Home Depot

Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.
About 10.2 million
Nexgrill toll-free at 800-942-1498 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://nexgrill.mktpoint.com/recall or www.nexgrill.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nexgrill metal wire bristle grill brushes with black plastic or wood handles measuring between 18 and 21 inches long. The following model numbers are included in this recall and can be found on the product packaging: 530-0024, 530-0024G, 530-0034, 530-0039, 530-0041, 530-0042. Only the model numbers listed below are part of this recall. The word “Nexgrill” is included on each model.
|Model No.
|Brush Description
|Brush Picture
|Distribution Dates
|530-0024
|19-Inch Grill Brush
|2015-2026
|530-0024G
|Grill Cleaning Brush with Scraper
|2022-2026
|530-0034
|Long Handle Grill Brush
|2015-2026
|530-0039
|Grill Brush and Scraper
|2015-2026
|530-0041
|Grill Brush with Scrub Pad
|2015-2026
|530-0042
|Wood Handle Grill Brush
|2015-2021
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grill brushes and contact Nexgrill for a full refund to be issued as a gift card. Consumers will be provided with a registration code as part of the recall process and will be directed to upload a photograph of their grill brush with that code and their initials to the recall website to register for the recall. After receiving a confirmation email that their registration has been successfully processed, consumers will then receive directions on how to discard of the recalled grill brush.
Nexgrill is aware of at least 68 reports and reviews where small wire bristles detached from the grill brushes, including five reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat.
Nexgrill Industries, Inc. of Chino, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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