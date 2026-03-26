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Nexgrill Recalls Over 10.2 Million Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard; Sold at Home Depot

  • Recalled Nexgrill 19-Inch Grill Brush (Model Number 530-0024)
  • Recalled Nexgrill Grill Brush with Scraper (Model Number 530-0024G)
  • Recalled Nexgrill Long Handle Grill Brush (Model Number 530-0034)
  • Recalled Nexgrill Grill Brush and Scraper (Model Number 530-0039)
  • Recalled Nexgrill Grill Brush with Scrub Pad (Model Number 530-0041)
  • Recalled Nexgrill Wood Handle Grill Brush (Model Number 530-0042)
Name of Product:
Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes
Hazard:

Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 26, 2026
Units:

About 10.2 million

Consumer Contact

Nexgrill toll-free at 800-942-1498 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://nexgrill.mktpoint.com/recall or www.nexgrill.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Nexgrill metal wire bristle grill brushes with black plastic or wood handles measuring between 18 and 21 inches long. The following model numbers are included in this recall and can be found on the product packaging: 530-0024, 530-0024G, 530-0034, 530-0039, 530-0041, 530-0042. Only the model numbers listed below are part of this recall. The word “Nexgrill” is included on each model.

Model No.Brush DescriptionBrush PictureDistribution Dates
530-002419-Inch Grill Brush520-0024 Grill Brush2015-2026
530-0024GGrill Cleaning Brush with Scraper530-0024G Brush

 

2022-2026
530-0034Long Handle Grill Brush

 

530-0034 Brush		2015-2026
530-0039Grill Brush and Scraper

 

530-0039 Brush		2015-2026
530-0041Grill Brush with Scrub Pad

 

530-0041 Brush		2015-2026
530-0042Wood Handle Grill Brush

 

530-0042 Brush

2015-2021
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grill brushes and contact Nexgrill for a full refund to be issued as a gift card. Consumers will be provided with a registration code as part of the recall process and will be directed to upload a photograph of their grill brush with that code and their initials to the recall website to register for the recall. After receiving a confirmation email that their registration has been successfully processed, consumers will then receive directions on how to discard of the recalled grill brush.

Incidents/Injuries:

Nexgrill is aware of at least 68 reports and reviews where small wire bristles detached from the grill brushes, including five reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat.

Sold At:
The recalled grill brushes were sold in stores at Home Depot and online at homedepot.com from 2015 through 2026 for between about $5 and $15.
Importer(s):

Nexgrill Industries, Inc. of Chino, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-339

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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