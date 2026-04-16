Fengrong Tool Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), posing a serious risk of injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards.
About 500
Fengrong Tool by email at fengrongservice@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Fengrong Tool electric pressure washers. The recalled electric pressure washers were sold in orange or green with black, measuring about 25.5 inches high, 12 inches wide and 11 inches deep. They came with a touch screen feature, five nozzles, and either a two-wheel or four-wheel configuration. “High pressure washer” is printed on the sides of the pressure washers.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact Fengrong Tool for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pressure washer by cutting the unplugged power cord and send a photo of the destroyed power washer to fengrongservice@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product.
None reported
Ningboaonadianzishangwuyouxiangongsi., dba Fengrong Tool, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.