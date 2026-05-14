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World Bright International Limited Recalls Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Sold at Costco

  • Recalled Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swing (Model No. 1934256)
  • Recalled Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swing (Model No. 1934256) showing old S-hooks
  • Free replacement S-hook with clasp
Name of Product:
Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings
Hazard:

The swing seat can detach from the frame while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 14, 2026
Units:

About 18,500

Consumer Contact

World Bright International Limited toll-free at 888-383-1932 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@agioliving.com, or online at www.agioliving.com/pages/recall/patioswing or www.agioliving.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings with model number 1934256. The recalled swings were sold exclusively at Costco retail stores and online at Costco.com. The swings have a black metal frame, black metal swing arms, a fabric canopy, and a padded seat in brown outdoor wicker. The swing frame is about 75-inches-high, 71-inches-wide, and 48-inches-deep. The swing seat is about 58-inches-wide and 19-inches-deep. Consumers who are unable to determine whether they have the recalled model can contact World Bright International Limited for assistance.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled patio swings and contact World Bright International Limited to receive a free repair in the form of replacement hooks and instructions for replacing the hooks.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight reports of the swing seat detaching from the swing frame, resulting in eight reports of injury including impact injuries to the head and arms.

Sold At:
Costco retail stores and online at Costco.com from February 2026 through March 2026 for between $549 and $649.
Importer(s):

Costco Wholesale Corporation, of Issaquah, Washington

Distributor(s):
World Bright International Limited, of Hong Kong
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-485
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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