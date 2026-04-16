Agiiman Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), posing a serious risk of injury or death from shock and electrocution.
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Agiiman via email at agiimanservice@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Agiiman pressure washers. The recalled pressure washers range from 4,000 to 5,100 PSI, are green and black or yellow and black in color and include a 20-foot pressure hose and 35-foot power cord.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact Agiiman for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the power cord in half to destroy the pressure washer and send a photo of the destroyed pressure washer to agiimanservice@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product.
None reported.
Jiangxi Runfuyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd dba Agiiman, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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