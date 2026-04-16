Le Hao Tool Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), posing a serious risk of injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards.
3,100
Le Hao Tool by email at LeHaoService2026@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Le Hao Tool electric pressure washers sold in green or blue with black trim, measuring about 25 inches high, 12 inches wide and 11 inches deep. The pressure washers come with a touch screen, foam cannon, four quick disconnect nozzles, a 20-foot hose and two rollers. Labeling on the front of the pressure washer reads “ELECTRONIC High Pressure Washer”.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact Le Hao Tool for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pressure washer by cutting the unplugged power cord in half and send a photo of the destroyed power washer to LeHaoService2026@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product.
None reported
Ningbofenghuaxinlehaodianziyouxiangongsi, dba Le Hao Tool, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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