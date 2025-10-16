 Skip to main content

Super Wheels (Formerly Allite) Recalls Vaast A/1 Bicycles and Frames Due to Fall Hazard

Name of Product:
Vaast A/1 bicycles and frames
Hazard:

The bicycle frame can develop a hairline fracture near a weld, which can cause the tubes to separate, posing a risk of falling. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 16, 2025
Units:

 About 1,860 (in addition, about 4 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Super Wheels Inc. (formerly Allite Inc.) toll-free at 855-430-6240 from 8a.m. to 5p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at info@vaastbikes.com or online at  www.vaastbikes.com/vaast-model-a1-recall for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Vaast A/1 bicycles and framesets.  There are 35 bicycle models and 15 different frameset models.  The bikes were sold in Berry Red, Sea Blue, Matte Black, and Black Forest Green paint colors.  The frames have the “VAAST” logo on both sides of the upper section of the down tube. Serial numbers can be found underneath the bike frame on the bottom bracket. The phrase “Model A/1” is on the bike frame - left side rear seat. 

Serial numbers for the affected bicycles or frames: 

WAWAK0001 through WAWAK0062 

WAWAL0001 through WAWAL0600 

WAWAA0001 through WAWAA0474 

WAWAB0001 through WAWAB0020 

WAWBH0001 through WAWBH0999 

WAWBD0001 through WAWBD0170 

WAWCF0001 through WAWCF0280 

WAWCK0001 through WAWCK0450 

WAWCA0001 through WAWCA0999 

VFA1M0011 through VFA1M0015 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Vaast A/1 bicycles and frame and contact Super Wheels Inc. for a free replacement. Once consumers register their bike at Contact | VAAST Bikes, (www.vaastbikes.com/contact-us/), Super Wheels Inc. will provide the consumer with a replacement frame and pay (up to $200) for a bike shop technician to rebuild the bike with the replacement frame.   

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has had 22 consumers report frame fractures and three consumers report frame tube separation, one of which resulted in a minor injury after falling from the bike.

Sold At:
Various bike shops nationally from April 2020 through August 2025 for between $1,300 and $3,000.
Importer(s):

Super Wheels Inc. f/k/a Allite Inc., of Miamisburg, Ohio 
 

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
26-035
Fast Track Recall

