Super Wheels (Formerly Allite) Recalls Vaast A/1 Bicycles and Frames Due to Fall Hazard

The bicycle frame can develop a hairline fracture near a weld, which can cause the tubes to separate, posing a risk of falling.
About 1,860 (in addition, about 4 were sold in Canada)
Super Wheels Inc. (formerly Allite Inc.) toll-free at 855-430-6240 from 8a.m. to 5p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at info@vaastbikes.com or online at www.vaastbikes.com/vaast-model-a1-recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vaast A/1 bicycles and framesets. There are 35 bicycle models and 15 different frameset models. The bikes were sold in Berry Red, Sea Blue, Matte Black, and Black Forest Green paint colors. The frames have the “VAAST” logo on both sides of the upper section of the down tube. Serial numbers can be found underneath the bike frame on the bottom bracket. The phrase “Model A/1” is on the bike frame - left side rear seat.
Serial numbers for the affected bicycles or frames:
WAWAK0001 through WAWAK0062
WAWAL0001 through WAWAL0600
WAWAA0001 through WAWAA0474
WAWAB0001 through WAWAB0020
WAWBH0001 through WAWBH0999
WAWBD0001 through WAWBD0170
WAWCF0001 through WAWCF0280
WAWCK0001 through WAWCK0450
WAWCA0001 through WAWCA0999
VFA1M0011 through VFA1M0015
Consumers should immediately stop using the Vaast A/1 bicycles and frame and contact Super Wheels Inc. for a free replacement. Once consumers register their bike at Contact | VAAST Bikes, (www.vaastbikes.com/contact-us/), Super Wheels Inc. will provide the consumer with a replacement frame and pay (up to $200) for a bike shop technician to rebuild the bike with the replacement frame.
The firm has had 22 consumers report frame fractures and three consumers report frame tube separation, one of which resulted in a minor injury after falling from the bike.
Super Wheels Inc. f/k/a Allite Inc., of Miamisburg, Ohio
