Super Wheels (Formerly Allite) Recalls Vaast A/1 Bicycles and Frames Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Vaast A/1 bicycles and framesets. There are 35 bicycle models and 15 different frameset models. The bikes were sold in Berry Red, Sea Blue, Matte Black, and Black Forest Green paint colors. The frames have the “VAAST” logo on both sides of the upper section of the down tube. Serial numbers can be found underneath the bike frame on the bottom bracket. The phrase “Model A/1” is on the bike frame - left side rear seat.

Serial numbers for the affected bicycles or frames:

WAWAK0001 through WAWAK0062

WAWAL0001 through WAWAL0600

WAWAA0001 through WAWAA0474

WAWAB0001 through WAWAB0020

WAWBH0001 through WAWBH0999

WAWBD0001 through WAWBD0170

WAWCF0001 through WAWCF0280

WAWCK0001 through WAWCK0450

WAWCA0001 through WAWCA0999

VFA1M0011 through VFA1M0015