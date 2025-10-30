Knog Recalls Bicycle Lights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the bicycle light can overheat and catch fire, posing a risk of fire and burn hazards.
About 3,790
Knog at recall@knog.com or online at http://www.knog.com/recall or go to https://us.knog.com/ and click on “Blinder Recall” at the bottom of the page under the Support column for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Knog Blinder 900 and Blinder 1300 Front Bicycle Lights with the following batch codes: 0124AA, 0423AA, 0723AA, 0923AA, 1023AA, 1123AA and 11A23AA. The batch codes are printed on the underside of the light. They have a black exterior and are marked with the brand “knog”. The word “Blinder” is imprinted on the light’s handle. They were sold individually, and in a set, and came with a mount.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle light and register at http://www.knog.com/recall for instructions on how to receive a free replacement bicycle light. Consumers should dispose of the lithium-ion batteries in accordance with local and state regulations and not discard it in the household trash. Do not dispose of the light until you receive confirmation from Knog that your unit qualifies for the recall.
The firm has received five reports of the battery catching on fire or exploding. No injuries reported.
Knog Pty Ltd, of Grapevine, Texas
