Knog Recalls Bicycle Lights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

This recall involves the Knog Blinder 900 and Blinder 1300 Front Bicycle Lights with the following batch codes: 0124AA, 0423AA, 0723AA, 0923AA, 1023AA, 1123AA and 11A23AA. The batch codes are printed on the underside of the light. They have a black exterior and are marked with the brand “knog”. The word “Blinder” is imprinted on the light’s handle. They were sold individually, and in a set, and came with a mount.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.