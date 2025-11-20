 Skip to main content

Romorgniz Fabric 12- and 13-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Romorgniz

  • Recalled Romorgniz Fabric 12-Drawer Dresser in black (front)
  • Recalled Romorgniz Fabric 12-Drawer Dresser in black (side)
  • Recalled Romorgniz Fabric 12-Drawer Dresser Label (back)
  • Recalled Romorgniz 13-Drawer Dresser in rustic brown (front)
  • Recalled Romorgniz 13-Drawer Dresser in rustic brown (side)
Name of Product:
Romorgniz Fabric 12- and 13-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 20, 2025
Units:

About 1,980 13-Drawer Dressers and 35 12-Drawer Dressers

Consumer Contact

Romorgniz via email at Romorgnizrecall@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Romorgniz Fabric 12- and 13-Drawer Dressers. The dressers come in rustic brown, black, pink and white and have a metal frame and wooden top. The 12-drawer dresser has 12 collapsable fabric drawers, and the 13-drawer dresser has 13 collapsable fabric drawers. The 12-drawer dressers measure about 52 inches by 12 inches by 35 inches. The 13-drawer dressers measure about 35 inches by 11 inches by 55 inches. The 12-drawer dressers have “Model No.: R99MWM12CHMW” printed on the back and the 13-drawer dressers have “Model No.: R99M9C4CLHW” printed on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Romorgniz for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to Romorgnizrecall@outlook.com demonstrating disposal of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from July 2025 through October 2025 for about $140 for the 13-drawer dressers and for about $80 for the 12-drawer dressers.
Manufacturer(s):
Baituo Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., dba Romorgniz, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-106

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

