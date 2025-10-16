 Skip to main content

RH Recalls Byron Tables and Desks Due to Risk of Injury

Name of Product:
Byron Emperador Tables and Byron Reeded Stone Tables and Desks
Hazard:

The recalled tables and desks can collapse when a gap forms between the leg and tabletop and a horizontal force is applied to the top, posing a risk of injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 16, 2025
Units:

About 750 (In addition, about 10 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

RH toll-free at 833-359-5394 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online at https://rh.com/us/en/customer-experience/safety-recalls or https://rh.com/us/en/ and click on "Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves three different models of RH’s Byron furniture.

-The Byron Reeded Stone travertine or marble dining tables were sold in Italian Classico (natural) Travertine, Brown Emperador (brown) Marble and Spanish Nero Marquina (black) Marble and in five lengths: 72 inches, 84 inches, 96 inches, 108 inches and 120 inches. 

-The Byron Reeded Stone travertine or marble desks were sold in Italian Classico (natural) Travertine, Brown Emperador (brown) Marble and Spanish Nero Marquina (black) Marble and in two lengths: 60 inches and 72 inches. 

-The Byron Emperador dining tables have a gold Emperador marble top and reeded whitewashed, greige, light, natural, brown and black oak and white, grey, crema (cream), gold or brown wooden legs; and were sold in four lengths: 72inches, 84 inches, 96 inches and 108 inches. 

 The recalled furniture has the following SKU numbers printed on a label located on the underside of the table or desk and on the product’s order receipt:

StyleDescriptionSKU
Byron Reeded Stone Dining Table72” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble10138977BLMB
72” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble10138977EMPR
72” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine10138977NATT
84” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble10138969BLMB
84” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble10138969EMPR
84” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine10138969NATT
96” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble10138970BLMB
96” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble10138970EMPR
96” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine10138970NATT
96” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble10215310EMPR
108” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble10138968BLMB
108” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble10138968EMPR
108” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine10138968NATT 
120” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble10138978BLMB 
120” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble10138978EMPR
120” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine10138978NATT

 

StyleDescriptionSKU
Byron Reeded Stone Desk60” Desk, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble10155834BLMB
60” Desk, Brown Emperador Marble10155834EMPR
60” Desk, Italian Classico Travertine10155834NATT
72” Desk, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble10155831BLMB
72” Desk, Brown Emperador Marble10155831EMPR
72” Desk, Italian Classico Travertine10155831NATT

 

StyleDescriptionSKU
Byron Emperador Dining Table72” Dining Table, Greige Oak/Gold Emperador Marble10201126GREM
72” Dining Table, Natural Oak/Gold Emperador Marble10201126NTEM
84” Dining Table, Greige Oak/Gold Emperador Marble10201128GREM
84” Dining Table, Whitewashed Oak/Gold Emperador Marble10201128WTEM
96” Dining Table, Greige Oak/Gold Emperador Marble10201129GREM
96” Dining Table, Light Oak/Gold Emperador Marble10201129LTEM
108” Dining Table, Black Oak/Black Emperador Marble10201130BLEM
108” Dining Table, Greige Oak/Gold Emperador Marble10201130GREM
108” Dining Table, Natural Oak/Gold Emperador Marble10201130NTEM
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tables and desks and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price and to coordinate pick up of the recalled tables and desks, free of charge. RH will issue the refund upon receiving the recalled table or desk.

Incidents/Injuries:

RH has received one report of a dining table collapsing, resulting in lacerations.

Sold At:
RH galleries and outlets, and online on RH.com from November 2023 through July 2025 for between $1,700 and $12,000.
Importer(s):

RH US, LLCof Corte Madera, California

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
26-023
Fast Track Recall

Recalled RH Byron Reeded Stone Dining Table in Italian Classico Travertine
