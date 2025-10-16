RH Recalls Byron Tables and Desks Due to Risk of Injury

The recalled tables and desks can collapse when a gap forms between the leg and tabletop and a horizontal force is applied to the top, posing a risk of injury.
About 750 (In addition, about 10 were sold in Canada)
RH toll-free at 833-359-5394 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online at https://rh.com/us/en/customer-experience/safety-recalls or https://rh.com/us/en/ and click on "Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves three different models of RH’s Byron furniture.
-The Byron Reeded Stone travertine or marble dining tables were sold in Italian Classico (natural) Travertine, Brown Emperador (brown) Marble and Spanish Nero Marquina (black) Marble and in five lengths: 72 inches, 84 inches, 96 inches, 108 inches and 120 inches.
-The Byron Reeded Stone travertine or marble desks were sold in Italian Classico (natural) Travertine, Brown Emperador (brown) Marble and Spanish Nero Marquina (black) Marble and in two lengths: 60 inches and 72 inches.
-The Byron Emperador dining tables have a gold Emperador marble top and reeded whitewashed, greige, light, natural, brown and black oak and white, grey, crema (cream), gold or brown wooden legs; and were sold in four lengths: 72inches, 84 inches, 96 inches and 108 inches.
The recalled furniture has the following SKU numbers printed on a label located on the underside of the table or desk and on the product’s order receipt:
|Style
|Description
|SKU
|Byron Reeded Stone Dining Table
|72” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble
|10138977BLMB
|72” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble
|10138977EMPR
|72” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine
|10138977NATT
|84” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble
|10138969BLMB
|84” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble
|10138969EMPR
|84” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine
|10138969NATT
|96” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble
|10138970BLMB
|96” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble
|10138970EMPR
|96” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine
|10138970NATT
|96” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble
|10215310EMPR
|108” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble
|10138968BLMB
|108” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble
|10138968EMPR
|108” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine
|10138968NATT
|120” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble
|10138978BLMB
|120” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble
|10138978EMPR
|120” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine
|10138978NATT
|Byron Reeded Stone Desk
|60” Desk, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble
|10155834BLMB
|60” Desk, Brown Emperador Marble
|10155834EMPR
|60” Desk, Italian Classico Travertine
|10155834NATT
|72” Desk, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble
|10155831BLMB
|72” Desk, Brown Emperador Marble
|10155831EMPR
|72” Desk, Italian Classico Travertine
|10155831NATT
|Byron Emperador Dining Table
|72” Dining Table, Greige Oak/Gold Emperador Marble
|10201126GREM
|72” Dining Table, Natural Oak/Gold Emperador Marble
|10201126NTEM
|84” Dining Table, Greige Oak/Gold Emperador Marble
|10201128GREM
|84” Dining Table, Whitewashed Oak/Gold Emperador Marble
|10201128WTEM
|96” Dining Table, Greige Oak/Gold Emperador Marble
|10201129GREM
|96” Dining Table, Light Oak/Gold Emperador Marble
|10201129LTEM
|108” Dining Table, Black Oak/Black Emperador Marble
|10201130BLEM
|108” Dining Table, Greige Oak/Gold Emperador Marble
|10201130GREM
|108” Dining Table, Natural Oak/Gold Emperador Marble
|10201130NTEM
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tables and desks and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price and to coordinate pick up of the recalled tables and desks, free of charge. RH will issue the refund upon receiving the recalled table or desk.
RH has received one report of a dining table collapsing, resulting in lacerations.
RH US, LLC, of Corte Madera, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
