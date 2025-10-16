RH Recalls Byron Tables and Desks Due to Risk of Injury

Description:

This recall involves three different models of RH’s Byron furniture.

-The Byron Reeded Stone travertine or marble dining tables were sold in Italian Classico (natural) Travertine, Brown Emperador (brown) Marble and Spanish Nero Marquina (black) Marble and in five lengths: 72 inches, 84 inches, 96 inches, 108 inches and 120 inches.

-The Byron Reeded Stone travertine or marble desks were sold in Italian Classico (natural) Travertine, Brown Emperador (brown) Marble and Spanish Nero Marquina (black) Marble and in two lengths: 60 inches and 72 inches.

-The Byron Emperador dining tables have a gold Emperador marble top and reeded whitewashed, greige, light, natural, brown and black oak and white, grey, crema (cream), gold or brown wooden legs; and were sold in four lengths: 72inches, 84 inches, 96 inches and 108 inches.

The recalled furniture has the following SKU numbers printed on a label located on the underside of the table or desk and on the product’s order receipt:

Style Description SKU Byron Reeded Stone Dining Table 72” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble 10138977BLMB 72” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble 10138977EMPR 72” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine 10138977NATT 84” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble 10138969BLMB 84” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble 10138969EMPR 84” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine 10138969NATT 96” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble 10138970BLMB 96” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble 10138970EMPR 96” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine 10138970NATT 96” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble 10215310EMPR 108” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble 10138968BLMB 108” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble 10138968EMPR 108” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine 10138968NATT 120” Dining Table, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble 10138978BLMB 120” Dining Table, Brown Emperador Marble 10138978EMPR 120” Dining Table, Italian Classico Travertine 10138978NATT

Style Description SKU Byron Reeded Stone Desk 60” Desk, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble 10155834BLMB 60” Desk, Brown Emperador Marble 10155834EMPR 60” Desk, Italian Classico Travertine 10155834NATT 72” Desk, Spanish Nero Marquina Marble 10155831BLMB 72” Desk, Brown Emperador Marble 10155831EMPR 72” Desk, Italian Classico Travertine 10155831NATT