Prestige Import Group Recalls Supernova and Typhoon Lighters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Cigarette Lighters

The recalled lighters violate the mandatory standard for cigarette lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanism, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
In addition, the lighters failed to meet the pre-market lighter submission requirement needed to demonstrate that the lighters feature child-resistant mechanisms and ensuring their safety and compliance with U.S. regulations.
About 4,300
Prestige Import Group toll free at 877-977-3022 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at salesdept2@prestigeimportgroup.com or online at https://www.prestigeimportgroup.com/recall or prestigeimportgroup.com and click “Recall” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two Prestige-branded metal, butane torch lighters. The Supernova gray and black lighters have a rugged, industrial look, a textured grip with a mesh-like metal panel on the side with three horizontal bands and a cap at the top of the flame valve. The Typhoon rectangular lighters are silver, black and black/silver with a metal and matte finish and have the ignition trigger on the side with a cap on top of the flame valve.
Consumers should stop using the recalled lighters immediately and contact Prestige Import Group for a full refund or store credit. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” in permanent marker and send a photo of the marked lighter to salesdept2@prestigeimportgroup.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
None Reported
Prestige Import Group, of Deerfield, Florida
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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