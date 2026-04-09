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Prestige Import Group Recalls Supernova and Typhoon Lighters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Cigarette Lighters

  • Recalled Prestige Lighter – Supernova, gray
  • Recalled Prestige Lighter – Supernova, black
  • Recalled Prestige Lighter – Typhoon, silver
  • Recalled Prestige Lighter – Typhoon, black
  • Recalled Prestige Lighter – Typhoon, black/silver
Name of Product:
Supernova and Typhoon Lighters
Hazard:

The recalled lighters violate the mandatory standard for cigarette lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanism, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

In addition, the lighters failed to meet the pre-market lighter submission requirement needed to demonstrate that the lighters feature child-resistant mechanisms and ensuring their safety and compliance with U.S. regulations.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 4,300   

Consumer Contact

Prestige Import Group toll free at 877-977-3022 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at salesdept2@prestigeimportgroup.com or online at https://www.prestigeimportgroup.com/recall or prestigeimportgroup.com and click “Recall” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two Prestige-branded metal, butane torch lighters. The Supernova gray and black lighters have a rugged, industrial look, a textured grip with a mesh-like metal panel on the side with three horizontal bands and a cap at the top of the flame valve. The Typhoon rectangular lighters are silver, black and black/silver with a metal and matte finish and have the ignition trigger on the side with a cap on top of the flame valve.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled lighters immediately and contact Prestige Import Group for a full refund or store credit. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” in permanent marker and send a photo of the marked lighter to salesdept2@prestigeimportgroup.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold At:
Small independent stores nationwide and online at prestigeimportgroup.com from October 2023 through March 2026 for between $7 and $10.
Importer(s):

Prestige Import Group, of Deerfield, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-404

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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